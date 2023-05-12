SULPHUR — Two-out rallies are the stuff baseball championship legends are built on. Ascension Catholic has won its share of games that way.
On this day, top-seeded Ouachita Christian seized game-changing momentum by scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
From there, the Eagles notched an 8-0 victory over second-seeded Ascension Catholic in the Division IV select title game played Friday at the LHSAA state baseball tournament.
Title game MVP Karson Trichel (8-2) allowed one hit with four strikeouts in six innings. He also had an RBI hit in the fifth inning of the game played at McMurry Park. The victory gives Ouachita Christian its 10th LHSAA baseball title.
“We played well all year (and) it’s an honor to be here,” ACHS coach Gee Cassard said. “And you have to give credit to Ouachita. They played really well today. They got timely hits.
“Their guy (Trichel) gave up the hit to our leadoff hitter in the first and that was it. We knew coming in that it would be a tough game and we would have to play well. I tip my hat to those guys.”
The game got off to a promising start when Bulldogs pitcher Bryce Leonard led off with a single up the middle. Trichel settled in and mixed his pitches well and relied on his defense to make plays. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Owen Hudnall.
Leonard (7-1) and Trichel were locked in a pitcher’s duel until the fifth. Leonard struck out six and scattered four hits until the fifth.
It looked like the Bulldogs (25-9) would get out of the fifth when a failed squeeze bunt attempt turned into the inning’s second out. Leonard walked the next batter and Eagles strung together four hits. OCS had 11 hits in the game.
Carter Volion and Trichel had the first RBI hits. Hudnall added a two-run single as the Eagles forced Cassard to bring in Jackson Landry to finish the inning.
“It was all with two outs, but you know we talked about that all year, extending leads with two outs and how that can help you win ballgames,” Ouachita Christian coach Robert Devinney IV said. “Their guy (Leonard) is really good. He threw strikes and threw well and threw hard.
“It was a pitcher’s duel. He kept us off balance. And I thought Karson did a good job of mixing pitches and throwing his off-speed pitches for strikes. We tried to squeeze but could not execute it. But our guys kept fighting.”
OCS added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Landon Graves pitched the final inning. He hit one batter but got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.