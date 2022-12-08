Third-seeded Ouachita Christian made it a matter of time.
The third-seeded Eagles dominated the time of possession to notch a 28-14 victory over top-seeded Vermilion Catholic in the Division IV select title game Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Oak Grove jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead on the way to a 17-0 victory over Homer in Division IV nonselect game that opened the two-game session at the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Caesars Superdome.
Landon Graves completed 19 of 25 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns and also scored a 12-yard run for Ouachita Christian. OCS held the ball for 29:43, 11 minutes more than VCHS.
The victory gives the Eagles (13-1) their eighth LHSAA title in what was their fourth consecutive title game appearance. OCS also won a title in 2019.
After Graves' 12-yard scoring run in the first quarter, he completed a 23-yard TD pass to Drew Dougan in the second quarter to stake Monroe-based Ouachita Christian to a 14-7 halftime lead.
Zach White finished with 80 yards on 15 carries and and one TD. Tate Hamby and Brock Hogan each had an interception for the Eagles. Hogan also had six catches for 80 yards.
Quarterback Jonathan Dartez rushed for a game-high 124 yards on 23 carries and scored a TD for Vermilion Catholic (13-1). Dartez completed 9 of 17 passes for 100 yards with three interceptons.
OAK GROVE 17, HOMER 0: Decorian Freeman ran for a game-high 128 yards on 26 carries and scored one TD to lead the eighth-seeded Tigers (12-3). It is the seventh LHSAA football title for OGHS and the school’s first in two years.
Freeman’s 25-yard TD run and a 23-yard field goal by Thomas Clack gave Oak Grove a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Tigers used the 1-2 punch of Freeman and quarterback Jackson Bradley to compile 251 yards rushing. Bradley added 109 yards and on 28 carries and scored a TD.
The OGHS defense limited second-seeded Homer (10-4) to 186 total yards. The Pelicans, the Class 1A champions last year, struggled to sustain drives and had 103 yards rushing.
Andrevious Buggs completed 6 of 11 passes for 83 yards to pace Homer. Buggs also was sacked twice. Ely’Jay Curry was the Pelicans’ top rusher with 58 yards on 19 carries.