Amaya Evans is on the outside looking in just like she wanted. Now the St. Amant High volleyball standout is on a mission to prove it is the right move for her and the Gators.
The 5-foot-11 Evans established herself as a formidable force as a middle blocker inside the St. Amant lineup over the past two years. But the senior will play outside hitter for the Gators, the same position she played for her northshore-based club team.
The move makes sense for the Seattle Pacific commitment. And it accomplishes two other goals — it makes room for younger players in the middle of the Gators lineup and makes Evans a constant on the court.
“I love to be out there (on the outside) and then be able to put the ball on the court when I need to,” Evans said. “I am getting more confidence in my ability to do that, along with all the other things we need.
“This is a young team, and we’re in the middle of it right now — working together and figuring things out. It’s happening ever day. I wouldn’t call it pressure. But as a senior I do know I have more responsibilities, like being a good role model, staying positive and helping the other players when they have questions.”
The Gators advanced to the regional round of the LHSAA’s Division I playoffs a year ago with a more experienced lineup. Transition seasons like this one often fall together like a puzzle. St. Amant coach Chandra Ewen likes the progress so far and is getting used to Evans in her new role.
“On her club team she has been playing on the right side for the most part,” Ewen said. “There were times when she played middle blocker when her timing on the block was not what she wanted and it frustrated her.
“The move to the outside really helps her be more dynamic. Right now, you can see she is swinging and hitting well. With the younger group we have, it works.”
For Evans, the work seldom stops even when practices and games end. She plans a college major in psychology and loves the analytical part of all sciences. So being analytical about volleyball comes naturally.
“You have to react and move because the game is so fast. The ball can come at you any time,” Evans said. “But I also like to think and look ahead … see how the defense is playing and what rotation they are. Then I know where to go with the ball.”
Evans said she has faith in the Gators’ young roster. In turn, Ewen praises Evans for stepping out of her comfort zone to become a vocal leader for teammates who need that added voice.
But at the same time, Evans says there is another component. She must earn the trust of her teammates.
“I have to be able to serve the ball to the right place and pick up balls hit on the defense,” Evans aid. “I need to hit the ball to the open spots.
"They (teammates) need to trust me in those moments. I see things come together for us. Once we put it all together, we will surprise some people.”