Sometimes, two storylines that are complete opposites come together in the best way. Port Allen standout Elliot McQuillan and Parkview Baptist coach Brett Shelton prove that point.
The duo help headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State basketball teams. McQuillan, who led the Pelicans to a fourth consecutive LHSAA title, was voted the Outstanding Player on the boys team. Shelton was picked as the girls Coach of the Year after the Eagles won a title of their own.
“My coach told me before the season I had a chance to go 4 for 4 on titles, so that was a goal for me all along,” McQuillan said. “And I feel like it was also my best year as a player.
“Because of the lineup we had, there were times when I had to play inside instead of just being a guard on the perimeter. It helped the team and it made me a better player.”
The 6-foot-3 McQuillan averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for a Port Allen team that won the Division III nonselect title after moving up to Class 3A. McQuillan and the Pelicans won three 2A titles in his previous high school seasons. Port Allen was 29-4 overall.
Shelton’s Parkview squad won just seven games a year ago and lost a key a player to injury early in the season. Despite having a lineup with no player taller than 5-8, the Eagles (30-5) excelled on defense and won the Division III select girls title.
A player who set lots of records, Louisiana Tech signee Paris Guillory of St. Louis Catholic, was voted the Outstanding Player on the 3A girls squad.
Guillory averaged 27.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. She broke a single-game LHSAA tourney scoring record set by LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who starred for Hammond High. Guillory scored 41 points in the semifinal round.
Iowa’s Rob Melanson was selected as the Class 3A Boys Coach of the Year. Melanson’s Iowa team advanced to the semifinals and had a 29-6 record.
The boys first team also includes Port Allen’s Isaiah Howard (16 points, nine rebounds per game) and Madison Prep’s Josh Smith (13 points, five rebounds, three assists). MPA’s Dylan Dominique (12 points, six assists, four steals) made the second team.
Aubrey Hoyt of Division II semifinalist Albany (15 points, eight rebounds) made the girls first team, while Parkview’s Addyson Bernhard (13.6 points, four steals) is on the second team.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Rictavion Johnson Carroll 5-11 Sr. 12.5
Courtney McCarthy Richwood 6-5 Sr. 28.8
Josh Smith Madison Prep 6-2 Jr. 13.0
Elliot McQuillan Port Allen 6-3 Sr. 20.0
Isaiah Howard Port Allen 6-3 Sr. 16.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jordan Comanche Wossman 6-6 Jr. 14.1
Jaylen Welch Bolton 6-1 Sr. 24.0
Demond Davis Patterson 6-4 Jr. 15.0
Dylan Dominique Madison Prep 6-0 Sr. 12.0
Dashawn Ceasar Iowa 6-2 Jr. 21.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ELLIOT MCQUILLAN, PORT ALLEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: ROB MELANSON, IOWA
HONORABLE MENTION: Jae’Kwon Gulley, Caldwell Parish; Blane Parish, Buckeye; Kendall Francois, Patterson; Cornelius Brown, Kennedy; Desamonte Gradney, Iowa; Cooper Nelson, Sterlington; Damien Walters, Union; Xzander Washington, Richwood; Ryan Batiste, Lake Charles College Prep; Elijah Garrick, Lake Charles College Prep; M.J. Sternfels, E.D. White; Kobe Brown, St. James; Chase Schonberg, Donaldsonville; Jayvyn Duncan, St. Martinville, Lavion Owens, Carroll; Antron Mason II, Wossman; Cardez Norman, Sterlington; Seth Mays, University; Jayce Depron, Madison Prep; Davante Landry, Sophie B. Wright.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Anyra Wilson Wossman 5-7 So. 13.1
DaNaya Ross Wossman 5-8 Jr. 14.6
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-9 Sr. 27.1
Haley Brumfield Amite 5-8 Jr. 19.0
Aubrey Hoyt Albany 5-10 Jr. 15.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Sky Montgomery Bolton 5-9 Sr. 24.6
Carlesia Fields Bunkie 5-7 Jr. 24.7
Caroline Adams E.D. White 5-8 Jr. 21.3
Addyson Bernhard Parkview Baptist 5-4 Jr. 13.6
D’Jaiyah Levy Abbeville 5-8 So. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PARIS GUILLORY, ST. LOUIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRETT SHELTON, PARKVIEW BAPTIST
HONORABLE MENTION: Ramiah Augurson, Wossman; Mariah Heard, Bastrop; Hope Tucker, Sterlington; Shelbi Moses, Buckeye; Raelyn Gunter, South Beauregard; Leah Varisco, Sacred Heart-NO; Ava Shields, Albany; Lybi Cross, Buckeye; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Kennedy Aldridge, University; Anna Richardson, Parkview Baptist; Shaine Parker, Church Point; Jalyn Williams, South Beauregard.