It was a highwater mark from Episcopal senior guard Parker Rozas that didn’t faze his coach.
Rozas continued taking advantage of his first season in the team’s starting lineup, scoring 19 of his season-high 22 points during a torrid second-quarter shooting effort that led Episcopal past Live Oak 62-47 in Thursday’s 51st Annual Episcopal Classic.
“That’s the best he’s played all year,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “I’ve been expecting that from him. He’s worked really hard to put himself in that position. He hadn’t played any significant varsity minutes up until this year. He’s a senior and I think he’s valuing every minute he gets.”
Episcopal (12-2) won its fourth straight game and finishes play in its tournament against Central at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Guard TJ Callahan added 16 for the Knights, who made eight 3-pointers compared to none for the Eagles (7-6).
Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said Episcopal guard TJ Callahan commanded the majority of his team’s defensive attention, but it was Rozas who stole the show with five 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“To be honest, my focus was on Callahan,” said Magee, whose team concludes play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against St. Michael. “I felt if we controlled Callahan and stayed in front of (Rozas) and shadowed him a bit, we’d be OK. I didn’t think he would torch us the way he did.”
Episcopal led 18-14 early in the second quarter when Rozas took over and helped fuel a 27-point second quarter that opened a 39-18 halftime advantage.
Episcopal shot 67% in the quarter (10 of 15) and Rozas scored 11 points over the last 4:49, including a third 3-pointer that hit the rim and rolled in to cap a 21-4 run.
The Knights, who shot 56% in the first half, took their biggest lead (43-18) at the 6:42 mark of the third quarter when Rozas drained his sixth 3-pointer, his final points of the game.
Nate Cashier scored 21 and Hayden Ray added 12 to pace Live Oak. The Eagles shot 37% (17 of 46) and missed all six of their 3-point attempts.
Episcopal’s lead was reduced to 13 points (57-44) with 1:57 to play when Live Oak forced seven of 10 turnovers and limited the Knights to 23% (7 of 31) shooting in the second half.
“I think we started the second half a little too comfortable which is a fear as a coach when you have a substantial lead against a pretty good team that’s going to play hard,” Beckman said. “I don’t think we took care of the ball as well as we should have, and we missed a lot of easy shots that we didn’t concentrate on. I thought our intensity in the second quarter and a little bit of the third was really good.”