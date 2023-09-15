Parkview Baptist coach Stefan LeFors couldn’t have asked for a better effort from his defense Friday night.
The Eagles (2-1) gave up 14 points in a loss last week but held Brusly scoreless on the way to a 27-0 win in Panther Stadium.
How it was won
The game was a defensive battle in the first half. The game’s first score came nearly three minutes into the second quarter on Parkview senior quarterback Abram Johnston’s 17-yard touchdown run.
A failed 2-point conversion attempt kept the score 6-0, which was the score at halftime.
Brusly (0-2-1) received the ball first in the second half but did not get a first down on the opening drive.
Parkview got the ball, and, on a fourth-and-8, Johnston connected on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brock Comeaux, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13-0 with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Johnston and Comeaux connected for another touchdown on Parkview’s next drive, this one from 21 yards away. The score was 20-0 with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter.
Kayden Tureaud’s 9-yard touchdown run with 7:19 left in the game was the icing on the Eagles' win.
Player of the game
Abram Johnston, Parkview: Johnston completed 7-of-11 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed seven times for 31 yards and another score.
Comeaux was Johnston’s leading receiver with 120 yards on four catches and two scores.
They said it
Parkview coach Stefan LeFors: “It's always a goal of any defense to keep them out of the end zone. Our year started defensively with a shootout against Dunham (a 52-46 win). Our staff has done a great job of putting pressure on them and just making them feel uncomfortable and that ain't good enough. That's not (our) standard and Week 2 was good, and Week 3 has been better. Now we're just hoping to piece it all together on all three phases for us to be a complete football team and that's where we need to go.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: “The big thing is, it’s the things that we're doing to ourselves whether we bust a coverage or have an untimely penalty. Whatever it may be, it’s not anything the opponent’s doing, we’re doing it to ourselves. We’ve got to figure out some kind of way to get that straight, and this coaching staff will go to work this weekend and make sure that’s straight next week.”
Notable
- Brusly won the turnover battle 2-1. Jorden Woods intercepted Johnston in the first quarter and Steven Wesley stripped Tureaud, forcing a fumble that the Panthers recovered in the second quarter.
- Parkview forced one turnover that came on Craivez Oxley’s fumble in the first quarter.
- Parkview committed just three penalties for 35 yards.