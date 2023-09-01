In the past four years, nondistrict rivals Parkview Baptist and Dunham met early in the season and played tight, low-scoring battles, with three of the games being decided by six points or less.
Friday night’s season opener for both teams at Parkview was a nail-biter, coming down to the final play, but the scoreboard had much larger numbers than the previous battles.
Parkview survived a furious fourth-quarter Dunham rally and won 52-46 in a game that featured 1,147 yards of offense and a spectacular quarterback battle.
Parkview senior Abram Johnston threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns and added 177 yards and two scores on the ground.
Not to be outdone, Dunham freshman Elijah Haven passed for 379 yards and five touchdowns to go with 155 yards rushing and two scores.
How it was won
Dunham trailed 46-27 entering the fourth quarter but rallied to within six points and gained possession of the ball following a Parkview punt with 2:01 remaining.
Haven calmly marched the team into Parkview territory and completed a pass to Bronson Bonneval to the Eagles 24 with 12 seconds remaining and the clock running.
Haven lined the team up and got the snap with just seconds remaining. He rolled right and was forced to throw across his body toward the end zone where Jac Comeaux was open, but the pass fell about 5 yards short, setting off a wild Parkview celebration.
Players of the game: Abram Johnston (Parkview) and Elijah Haven (Dunham)
More impressively than combining for over 900 yards total offense, neither quarterback committed a turnover and led their teams with poise.
They said it
Parkview coach Stefan LeFors: “In all the other matchups I have had with Dunham, you are just trying to piece together a drive and scrap for points. This one, both ways, was just back and forth, vide-0 game style. We knew we needed to run the ball and stay on the field, and staying on the field on third down (Parkview converted 8 of 11) was key”
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “As great as their (Parkview) offense was, our defense bowed up and made a stop when they had to and gave us a chance. Elijah Haven was phenomenal. He did not look like a 14-year old out there. He looked the part. I’m proud of all of our kids. Our offensive line did a great job.”
Notable
• Parkview’s new video scoreboard was dedicated before the game to the late Kyle Ripple, a star football and basketball player for the Eagles, who died in 2022 at the age of 39. The video board was donated by the Ripple family.
• Dunham’s Drew Bourgeois caught four of Haven’s touchdown passes and finished with five catches for 178 yards.
• Parkview’s Kayden Tureaud rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.