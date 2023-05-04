The run support Parkview Baptist ace Wesley Marien lacked in a couple of late-season no-decisions showed up at the most opportune time.
No. 5 Parkview snapped a scoreless tie with three unearned runs in the fifth inning, and Cameron Clark’s two-run double in the seventh backed Marien in a 5-0 shutout Thursday over No. 4 Dunham in the first game of a Division III select quarterfinal best-of-three series at Tiger Park.
“He deserves that,” Parkview Baptist coach Phillip Hawke said. “He’s been good all season long. He’s been so dominant, he deserved something where he had a cushion. I’m so proud of him for the way he pitched.”
Parkview Baptist (31-6), which won for the 15th time in 16 games, faces Dunham (20-13) in the second game of the series at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We wanted to be aggressive against him,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “He’s a strike-throwing guy. We weren’t able to get on top of the ball. They play good defense, and they made the plays.”
Marien (5-1) allowed one hit — a one-out single to No. 9 batter Easton Romano — in the fifth inning and allowed only one runner to get to second base until walking two batters in the seventh. He ended the game by inducing his 13th fly out, with left fielder Josh Acosta recording seven outs and center fielder Brant Melancon four.
Marien maintained a low pitch count by getting eight first-pitch outs, and he entered the seventh inning having thrown only 60 pitches until a 25-pitch final frame.
“We hit some balls hard, we had some good at-bats, our pitching competed and held us right in there,” Theriot said. “We couldn’t get to their guy. He did a really good job.”
Dunham freshman pitcher Logan Sorrel (6-3) dodged traffic on the bases for four innings and was the beneficiary of some sterling defensive plays from Josh Lim in center, catcher Grant Kohn’s pickoff of a runner at first, and Romano taking away a hit up the middle.
However, Dunham was guilty of four errors, two of which led to Parkview scoring three times in the fifth. The Eagles also were aggressive in taking a 2-0 lead on Thomas Bonaventure’s safety squeeze bunt, and Thomas Powell lining a run-scoring single down the third-base line.
Sorrel yielded three hits in 5⅓ innings, walked four and struck out three before being relieved by Hudson Cicero.
Clark, who had three of Parkview’s seven hits, put the game out of reach in the seventh with a two-out double that scored Cade Rodi and courtesy runner Brock Comeaux.
“He’s a strike-thrower, he pounds the zone,” Hawke said of Marien. “He’s kind of been our horse all year long.”
Parkview Baptist 5, Dunham 0
Parkview Baptist 000 030 2 – 5 7 1
Dunham 000 000 0 0 – 0 1 4
W – Wesley Marien (5-1). L – Logan Sorrel (6-3). Leaders – PBS: Cameron Clark 3-4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs, Brant Melancon 1-2, 2 BBs, SB, Thomas Bonaventure 1-3, RBI, Tanner Powell 1-4, RBI; DHS: Easton Romano 1-2. Records – Parkview Baptist 31-6, Dunham 20-13.