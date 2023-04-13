University High had the kind of inning in the top of the fifth that might have deflated most teams.
The Cubs, trying to close out the District 6-3A championship, led 4-0 over rival Parkview Baptist after taking advantage of two errors, two passed balls and their lone hit — a three-run double from Jake McCann.
Parkview Baptist responded, though, with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh — benefitting from a one-out, bases-loaded throwing error to score the winning run in a 5-4 victory Thursday over University to share the league’s title.
“In that moment we have an opportunity to let it fall apart and shut down,” Parkview coach Phillip Hawke said. “But we challenged our guys to answer back and show me what they had. (They) showed what kind of integrity we had and they showed that with a three-spot right there. That’s a credit to them.”
Parkview Baptist (26-6, 7-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to stop a nine-game winning streak by U-High (20-8, 7-1).
Thomas Bonaventure nearly tied the game in the seventh with a deep drive that just missed getting out of the park in right-center and settled for a double. He was replaced by courtesy runner Gavin Laird who made it 4-4 on Thomas Powell’s run-scoring double to the right-center gap.
The Eagles loaded the bases against U-High’s losing pitcher Reed Braun on a walk to Wes Marien (2 for 2, two RBIs) and intentional walk to Cameron Clark. Braun got Casey Messina to bounce to first base but Ethan Hopkins bounced his throw to catcher Wils Melton, allowing Powell to score the game-winning run.
“We were obviously trying to get a ground ball and Reed Braun did a good job and unfortunately we didn’t make the play, but that’s part of the game,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “Everybody really looks at that one play, but it’s a culmination of plays. It’s not one play that wins or loses a game. It’s unfortunate, but it was a great game and a great atmosphere.”
McCann’s bases-clearing double was the only hit allowed by Parkview starter Brant Melancon who didn’t permit an earned run with seven strikeouts and four walks. Reliever Cade Durbin (5-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.
PBS closed to 4-3 with three runs on four of its seven hits in the fifth. Cade Rodi had a run-scoring single off reliever Bryan Olsson and Marien added a two-run double with two outs.
“It didn’t start the way we wanted it to,” Hawke said, “but it finished exactly the way we wanted to finish.”