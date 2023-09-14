Passing and serve-receive are not the most exciting elements in volleyball. They set up all the other things — a point Division III Parkview Baptist proved in a 3-0 nondistrict victory over Division I Dutchtown on Thursday night at DTHS.
“The last two days we have been working on some things we have not been doing,” Parkview coach Allison Leake said. “We saw that in our Monday match. We had to be better on defense and serve-receive.
“We’re normally good, but those things hurt us Monday when we lost. After two practices, I think the girls and I both felt confident again.
“We played well, but look … Dutchtown is a very good team. They made us earn it.”
The Eagles (9-1) won by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21. Both teams were swept 3-0 by the top teams in their respective divisions based on the LHSAA’s power ratings earlier in the week. Parkview lost to Hannan on Monday, while Dominican beat Dutchtown on Tuesday.
Parkview set the tone in the first set by building an 18-12 lead. Dutchtown battled back but the margin was too much to overcome. As was the case all night, the Eagles’ Brooklyn Phillips was a presence.
Phillips, who finished 18 kills and a .438 hitting percentage, had the final kill from the left side. She also had 18 digs.
Jana Thymes (12 kills) and Marin Price (10 kills) were other leaders, along with setter Charley Knost (43 assists). Ania Anderson had seven kills for Dutchtown. Zoe Lacaze and Kendall Davis added six kills each for the Griffins.
“I saw what I knew our hitters could hit through their defense," Knost said. "It was open the whole time and I set it where the openings were.”
Dutchtown (7-4) had its opportunities, particularly in the second set. Three times when the Griffins' defense halted PBS surges, it was followed by a serving error that gave the edge right back to Parkview.
PBS held a comfortable seven-point lead most of the way. Dutchtown got within one at 22-21 on a kill by Mackenzie Denson.
One kill by Thymes and two by Phillips wrapped up a 25-21 win to end the match.
“We made a lot of mistakes and never could get into rhythm,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “We could not get them out of system and they were getting swings on the net all night.
“This has been a long week with good competition. We just need to be more fundamentally sound.”