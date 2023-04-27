It’s the sliver of momentum Parkview Baptist baseball coach Phillip Hawke is looking to capitalize on.
The No. 5 Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Division III select state regional series, scoring the winning run on a two-out wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning for a hard-fought 2-1 victory Thursday over No. 12 Catholic-New Iberia.
“It’s most important for us to take whatever momentum we get out of this and get into (Friday), use that and don’t take anything for granted,” Hawke said. “That’s a good team right there. We have a ton of respect for their program, and we know they’re going to come out fighting again.”
Parkview Baptist (29-6) hosts Catholic-NI (12-17) in Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against relief pitcher Luke Landry. The Panthers went to an unconventional alignment, bringing center fielder Jack Chauvin in as a fifth infielder, to record the second out when Cade Durbin drew a full-count walk to load the bases.
Parkview batter Brant Melancon then offered at a 1-1 curveball from Landry that bounced past catcher Cohen Evans and to the backstop, enabling courtesy runner Jaiden Graham to score from third.
“Pitcher makes a good pitch, we just didn’t block it up,” Catholic-NI coach David Jordan said. “Baseball’s a strange thing. We said we weren’t going to let Melancon beat us, and he beat us on a swing and a miss. Who would have thought that.”
Melancon, who started the game in center and had an assist, was the winning pitcher with 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief of starter Wesley Marien, who yielded a run on a hit, walked two and struck out four.
CHNI starter Landon Courville limited Parkview to a run on three hits, walked three and struck out two.
Catholic tied the game in the sixth after Marien hit lead-off batter Owen Morris with an 0-2 pitch with one out. He then stole second base and scored when Chauvin broke up Marien’s no-hit bid, splitting the gap in left-center on an 0-2 pitch — a double that got to the wall.
Each team turned in a defensive superlative in the seventh to help force extra innings.
Catholic’s Lane Fenske doubled to lead off and courtesy runner Gavin Roy, attempting to score on Will Minvielle’s single to center, was erased on Melancon’s throw to catcher Thomas Bonaventure.
Melancon then came in relief, loaded the bases on a pair of walks before getting Lane Davis to foul out behind the plate and Cohen Evans to ground out unassisted to PBS’ Tanner Powell at first.
The Eagles tried to score after Casey Messina doubled with one out and Durbin singled sharply to right, but Messina was thrown out at the plate from Davis in right to Evans for the second out.