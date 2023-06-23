Louisiana’s high school soccer season ended four months ago, but the awards season continues for Parkview Baptist’s Faith Johnston, who has been selected as the Louisiana Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Johnston led Parkview to the LHSAA’s Division III title in February, punctuating a prolific sophomore season in which she also earned All-Metro Small Schools MVP honors and all-state MVP honors. Gatorade announced its award in a Friday morning press release.
“I am honestly so honored to receive an award like this,” Johnston said. “My team and my coach made this such a great year. At first, I concentrated more on passing the ball, but as the season went on my coach convinced me to take more shots.
“This was my first year at Parkview and at the beginning of the year we knew we wanted to win the title. We worked, but we also had so much fun.”
After spending two years at Florida-based IMG Academy, Johnston returned to Baton Rouge and led the way as Parkview (22-5) advanced to an LHSAA final for the first time in 22 years. She finished the season with 47 goals and 30 assists. That total included 11 goals and six assists during the LHSAA playoffs.
Winning the state award makes Johnston eligible to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year award that will be announced in the weeks ahead. Olympian Abby Wambach is among the past Gatorade national winners.
With Johnston’s selection, Baton Rouge swept Louisiana’s Gatorade honors. Former Catholic High player Max Cavana was announced as Louisiana’s boys winner last week.
“She is such a team player … but it was Faith domination in the state,” PBS coach Raphael Nunes said. “We know hard work can beat talent but when you have a talented player who works as hard as Faith does, it’s an almost impossible combination to beat.”
Johnston carries a weighted 4.05 grade point average. A two-time national champion triathlete, Johnston volunteered as part of two service-mission trips to the Dominican Republic, where she helped build houses. She has donated her time locally with the Parkview key club and on behalf of multiple fundraising campaigns in association with UNICEF.
“Faith was a dominant force in the midfield,” University High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “From her ability to win balls in the air, to scoring incredible goals from any part of the field, to beating opponents with her incredible moves, to her vision to make split-second accurate passes, she is a special player that has a very bright future.”