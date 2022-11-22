During his playing days at Christian Life, Stefan LeFors went 2-2 against St. Charles Catholic.
Now as a coach, LeFors gets another crack at the Comets when No. 10-seeded Parkview Baptist hosts No. 2 St. Charles in the Division III select quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Parkview’s road to the quarterfinals wasn’t easy. After beating Holy Savior Menard 31-0 in the first round, the Eagles (10-2) traveled five hours to take down No. 7 North Caddo.
The Eagles rushed for 330 yards to earn a hard-fought victory.
“For us to go up there to North Caddo and get a win was huge,” LeFors said of a 28-23 victory. “It was the first real road trip for us. They handled it well. The kids gave it all they had. I’m really proud of the guys and how they battle and continue to find ways to win.
Senior linebacker Micah Johnson, the team’s leading tackler, played a big part in the win.
Johnson, who has 95 tackles including 10 for losses, led the way against North Caddo with eight tackles and two tackles for loss. He also contributed on offense with five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
He had just one carry coming into the game, but didn't mind helping out on offense.
“When I was younger, I was everywhere on the field,” Johnson said. “I’m a team player. I wanted to play running back because we have a bunch of guys who are capable. You have to sacrifice for the team.”
In his four years at Parkview, Johnson has played most of the linebacker positions as well as receiver. This year, he’s been used as a tight end in some packages.
“Micah’s been a blast to watch and coach,” LeFors said. “Each year, he’s been asked to play a different position, and I’ve never once heard him complain. He wants it bad. I’m extremely proud of how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field.”
Johnson said he knew his team could be special early in the season. He said the team showed something in a jamboree win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee in August.
“It was a close game and came back and won,” he said. “That’s when I knew something was different about the team this year.”
LeFors said his team’s 3-1 start against the likes of Dunham, Catholic High-New Iberia, Brusly and Madison Prep gave them a confidence boost early in the season.
St. Charles comes to Parkview with an 8-3 record fresh off a 49-17 win over No. 15 Ascension Episcopal in the regionals.
“They don’t do a lot of things that beat themselves,” LeFors said of the reigning state champions. “They’re going to line up and play football. They’re going to do what they do well and if you can’t stop it, guess what? You know what’s coming.
“We’ll have to put drives together and execute,” LeFors said. “I’m hoping it’ll be a heck of a ballgame. There’s kind of been a buzz around here that hasn’t been here since I’ve gotten here.”