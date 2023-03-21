Their level of drama was different than in past years. But as Wes Theriot noted, he would take a district title any way possible.
Junior right-hander Clay Pecue helped make it possible by pitching six shutout innings in The Dunham School’s 6-0 victory over rival Episcopal in a game that decided the District 6-2A baseball title Tuesday night.
“I really had everything going for me," Pecue said. "All my pitches worked. All I really try to do is go with whatever coach (Theriot) calls.
“I trust him enough to know that whatever pitch he’s putting down is the best. Probably the fastball worked best tonight. I was able to locate it where I wanted to.”
Pecue (4-1) gave up three hits and struck out seven in the game played at Dunham. The contest concluded a District 6-2A tournament that began Monday with Dunham (12-7) beating Northeast and Episcopal topping East Feliciana (6-7). Louis Phillips retired the Knights in order in the seventh to finish the win.
“(Pecue) is a guy who has pitched in a lot big games for us in his career and he started as a freshman,” Theriot said. “He’s always been a command guy with four pitches. If he throws three of those for strikes, we’re usually in good shape.
“Obviously, we graduated some older guys from last year and Episcopal lost 14 seniors. It’s a different kind of year. They (the Knights) are extremely young and that showed. Last year they beat us and won the district title and now this year it’s us. Baseball happens that way.”
The game did not start off the way Pecue wanted. Three pitches into the game, the Knights' leadoff hitter, Walker Dauzat, lined a shot off of Pecue for a single. The Tigers then committed an error.
But Pecue picked a runner off second and got two strikeouts to end the threat. The going was not smooth for Episcopal starter Zach Hu, who hit two batters and also had a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.
Josh Lim picked up an RBI on fielder’s choice and Chase Crawford brought in a second run with a sacrifice fly. Dunham added single runs in the third and fourth innings before scoring twice in the fifth. Jackson Pixley ended up with two RBIs for the Tigers.
“They took advantage of us early when we hit two batters and walked one,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Against a team like Dunham, you have to make them earn it.
“We had opportunities where we did not get clutch hits. They put pressure on us and they did get timely hits. We’ve been battling this all season. And we’ll keep working to get better.”