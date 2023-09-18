There is already plenty of excitement on campus, thanks to St. Michael’s 3-0 football record.
But the school’s principal, Ellen Lee, took things to another level by announcing that the south Baton Rouge school will have its own football/soccer stadium with artificial turfby next fall. The facility also will include an eight-lane track and additional locker rooms.
“Our first home game next year will be played on Monitor Ave.,” Lee told students at a pep rally held Friday. The project request was accepted by the Diocese of Baton Rouge, which also approved construction.
Athletic director Rob Smith said Lee’s announcement was followed by an email informing parents and alumni about the project. Smith said plans are still being drawn up and that the start date is not yet ser for construction to begin on what is now the practice field located behind the school.
“It changes so many things,” Smith said. “Being able to host football and soccer game and track meets at our schools for our students, their families and fans is huge.
“Not to mention the other benefits. We will be able to use the turf field for classes too. The school has been around for maybe 36 or 37 years and I’ve been here for 20 and there have been changes and this is the biggest.”
Walker Hall of Fame
Sisters Shanna Achord Boutte and Taryn Achord Roux will be inducted into the Walker High Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 12 along with the school’s 1985 girls cross country team.
The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and will be held on the school campus. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at i2Tickets.com https://www.i2tickets.com/
Boutte was a three-time All-Metro and All-Parish selection who was voted the Livingston Parish MVP.
She scored over 2,300 career points, earned academic all-state honors, LSWA all-state honors and played in the LHSCA East-West All-Star game. Boutte also was a four-year starter at Southeastern.
Roux also was a four-year starter for Walker and an All-Parish MVP, who averaged 17.2 points/11.6 rebounds. She earned all-metro honors twice and all-parish honors three times. Roux, a Southeatern signee, netted academic all-state, LSWA all-state McDonald’s All-American honorable mention honors.
The 1985 girls cross country team is the sixth WHS team to be recognized for winning a state championship.