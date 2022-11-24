Reese Mooney
Denham Springs QB, Sr.
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
Jake Rizzo
Dunham DL/TE, Sr.
We all know the 240-pound Rizzo, a National Merit scholar, is smart. How well will the 6-foot-4 senior perform in the biggest game of his career? He is part of a dominant defensive line. Will Rizzo be that player who makes the pivotal sack or catch a key TD pass?
Carl Williams IV
Southern Lab DB, Sr.
Vermilion Catholic is the top seed and No. 9 Southern Lab won an LHSAA title last year. VCHS has scored 40 or more points eight times this season and loves to pass. Williams, a Baylor commitment, is a coveted cornerback and a track sprinter who be in a leadership role.