We always say, “That would never happen here.”
As time goes by, we get lulled into a sense of security and we convince ourselves that a tragedy like the one that unfolded Friday night at the 52nd Sugar Cane Classic won’t ever be our reality.
Until it is.
A 16-year-old Brusly High student died after being one of two persons shot near a concession stand at halftime of the rivalry game played at Port Allen this year.
The game was canceled in the aftermath of what took place. The loss of a young life under these circumstances is tragic for everyone in his life — friends, family and classmates. But the aftershocks will continue for the remainder of this season and likely beyond that.
The game was tied at 13-13 at halftime. Both schools lost more than just a chance at a win. The rivalry game between the West Baton Rouge Parish schools located just across the Mississippi River Bridge is a community event and source of pride. And rightfully so.
It is not unusual for families to have graduates from both schools somewhere on the family tree, much like you see with other long-standing rivalries like East Ascension and St. Amant.
Despite the typical “trash-talking” between the two fan bases, it always has the feel of throwback rivalry.
Some of that competitive innocence is now lost. And not just by Brusly and Port Allen. Other communities and schools must face the possibility that it could happen at my school or my stadium.
No doubt, being prepared and vigilant is important moving forward. Expect to see more metal detectors and security. Don’t be so arrogant as to think your school could not be next and assign negative labels to those schools that take appropriate measures.
Instead, choose kindness and cooperation.
Why? Because a tragedy in one community goes beyond city limits and bridges. We all must acknowledge it. And support each other, taking sportsmanship to another level.
About Week 2
The Mike Roach Classic between rivals Southern Lab and Madison Prep set for Thursday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium is a matchup of two top 10 teams.
The Kittens are No. 2 in Class 1A and Madison Prep is sixth in Class 3A. Roach was head coach at both schools.
After playing in Mississippi last week, No. 2 Catholic of Class 5A returns to Memorial Stadium to host Warren Easton, ranked fifth in 4A.
Not all matchups are about rankings. Class 5A Central hosts 4A West Feliciana on Friday. Though the Saints are sixth among Class 4A teams, the coaches will be the center of attention.
First-year West Feliciana coach Devin Ducote was the defensive coordinator for David Simoneaux at Catholic. Ducote was hired to be the defensive coordinator at Central but was hired to be the Saints’ head coach when Hudson Fuller left West Feliciana to be head coach at Catholic.
One more thing …
It’s unfortunate that top-seeded John Curtis and No. 5 Zachary won’t play again this week. There are two sides to many stories and this is one of them.
The Advocate presented both sides by the schools as objectively as possible. Draw your own conclusions. Pick another game to watch this week.
Remember, all these schools are losing is a game.