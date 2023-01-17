Two reigning state champions met for a back-and-forth overtime battle Tuesday night in Port Allen.
Port Allen High, the defending Class 2A champs, edged 4A winners Carver 64-58.
District 11-4A Carver (12-8) committed three turnovers in the overtime period, and all District 6-3A Port Allen (18-1) needed was a couple buckets to prevail. Junior center Aries Lewis scored both. The first, he dunked off an alley-oop pass from senior guard Isaiah Howard. And the second he laid in from the left block off a designed play out of a timeout.
In the fourth quarter and overtime, a smile rarely left the face of Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. The reigning Class 2A Coach of the Year relished the electric home atmosphere and the game’s frenetic pace and intensity.
“Man, this is high school basketball,” Jackson said. “These are the games that we prepare for. Being able to pull it out down the stretch in overtime, man, against a good team, that was huge for us. That was a really, really great team win.”
Lewis finished his night with 14 points and a couple blocks. He scored all but two of those points in the second half, drawing fouls and finishing through contact. His contributions were vital to a Pelican squad that hit 3s at a high rate in the first half, but cooled off in the second.
“That’s (Lewis). He’s a dude,” Jackson said. “That’s what we expect. That’s what he brings every day. Not just in games, but in practices too.”
The Rams received strong performances from Junior guard Laurence Nathan and 6-foot-9 sophomore Daijon Leatherman. Nathan scored a team-high 15 points, and Leatherman finished with 14.
In the first quarter, Port Allen traded twos for threes and jumped out to an early seven-point lead. Carver’s 1-3-1 zone left shooters open on the perimeter. The Pelicans took advantage and converted four shots from deep in the first. Junior guard JiSiah Fernandez scored all 14 of his points in the first half.
Carver scored all 31 of their first-half points from the paint. Nathan scored six points across the first two quarters, helping the Rams close the second quarter on a 7-0 run and tie the game entering the break.
Star Port Allen forward EJ McQuillan nearly won the game in the fourth quarter, but his 3-pointer from the right wing clanked off the rim at the buzzer. McQuillan, despite a quiet night, still scored 15 points.
“That’s just those guys sustaining and hating to lose more than they like winning,” Jackson said. “Doing whatever it takes to come out successful, and I thought we did that.”