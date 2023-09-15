Port Allen scored on its first play from scrimmage on three drives to power a 37-6 nondistrict win over Livonia on Friday.
The longest drive for the Pelicans (2-0-1) was a 13-play drive to open the game, capped by Brennan Gibson’s 13-yard touchdown run. Gibson led Port Allen with 74 yards on five carries with two touchdowns. Landon Jones added 36 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Port Allen quarterback Kaleb West was 4-of-11 passing for 76 yards and a TD.
Livonia (1-2) was led by Cam Johnson, who rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries. Livonia quarterback Corey Parker was 3-of-7 passing for 49 yards and a TD.
How it was won
Leading 8-0, Port Allen blocked Livonia’s punt on its first possession and recovered the ball on the Wildcats' 3. On third down, Sage Lockett scored on a 3-yard run.
Livonia cut the lead to 14-6 on Parker’s 33-yard pass to Parris Hayes with 7:09 left in the second quarter. But on first down, Port Allen’s Janus Wright went 54 yards, while breaking three tackles, for a score and 22-6 game.
Port Allen scored on the final play of the first half on Gibson’s 56-yard run. The lone score of the second half came when Port Allen held Livonia on fourth down at the Wildcat' 35. On the next play, West connected with Aries Lewis for a 35-yard TD pass to make it a 37-6 game.
Player of the game
Brennan Gibson, Port Allen: He led the Pelicans with 74 yards on five carries with two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns came at crucial points in the game. His first score came on fourth down from the Wildcats' 13, preventing Livonia from taking the momentum. His second touchdown came with 12 seconds before halftime when he swept left, then cut back across the field to cover 58 yards to give Port Allen a 30-6 halftime lead.
They said it
Port Allen coach Don Gibson: “We left a lot of points on the field. We had two wide-open touchdowns we overthrew and didn’t convert on. There are some other things we need to clean up, but it was a good, solid win. Our defensive line up front did a great job.”
Livonia coach Josh LaBorde: “There were the telltale signs of a young team against an experienced team. They took advantage of it, and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. We made it a one-score game and instead of fighting for it, we never got in the right gear.”
Notable
• Parker threw a touchdown pass in his third consecutive game for Livonia. Although he had only 49 yards passing, he posed a threat the four times Livonia got into Port Allen territory. But Port Allen got three sacks and caught him for losses four times to disrupt the offense.
• The Port Allen defense led by Lademan Burns and Josh Howard tackled Livonia runners for losses eight times. Port Allen also recovered two fumbles and had an interception.