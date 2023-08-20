So far, so good.
That is my assessment of how things are going a couple of into fall practice for Baton Rouge area high schools.
We should all applaud schools for successfully pivoting to new football practice plans when needed, such as early morning or night practices.
This heat is oppressive and there appears to be no end — or any rain — in sight. My trusty weather app gives me a forecast of triple-digit temperatures three times during our football jamboree week, including Thursday.
Of course, with the lowest projected high is a balmy 98 degrees there really is not much difference. The wet bulb temperature reading is the thing everyone will be watching closely.
With many some jamborees set to start at 7 p.m. or later, there should be fewer issues. But game officials are encouraged to call as many water breaks as needed. I know of a few instances in which added breaks during a few scrimmages last week.
Here is a little food for thought. Remember last year when the rain saturated the ground, forcing practices and games to be moved?
One athletic director says heat-related issues have caused his school’s teams to miss the same amount of preseason practice time this year.
6 trainers coming to EBR
By the end of next week six athletic trainers from two vendors are set to be at work in East Baton Rouge Parish public high schools.
EBR athletic director Christina Anderson said trainers are scheduled to begin work at Scotlandville, Liberty and Woodlawn this week. Anderson noted that three additional trainers are scheduled to likely rotate between other EBR schools, starting Aug. 28.
These additions leave a avoid that Anderson said certified first aid coordinators and coaches certified in CPR will compensate for. She said negotiations with Acadian Ambulance and other EMS operations to provide game night care continue.
“After talking with our general counsel, we feel confident the plans we have in place meet the standard of care that is required,” Anderson said.
Miami commitment, etc.
Zachary offensive lineman Kavion Broussard became the second local player to commit to Miami days ago.
“I believe they have the best lineman culture in the country,” Broussard said. “I’m going to take my official visit there in a few weeks. This (committing) was something I wanted to do before the season or during the first couple of weeks.”
The 6-foot-6 278-pound Broussard said Missouri was his other finalist. Broussard is set to play left tackle for the Broncos.
DSHS Hall of Fame
Tickets for the Denham Springs Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be on sale until Aug. 28. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by cash or checks written to the Denham Springs Athletic Association.
The banquet will be held at Forrest Grove events center on Aug. 31. Inductees will be honored at the Sept. 2 football game between Denham Springs and Mandeville.
Contact Kathy deGeneres at 225-324-4611 or Butch Wax at 225-408-9800 with any questions.