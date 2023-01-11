As good as it gets? That is one way to view Baton Rouge’s high school sports weekend.
The 50th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament and the Redsticker Round-up girls soccer round-robin hosted by St. Joseph’s Academy get things started on Friday.
A Saturday boys soccer showdown for defending Division I champion Catholic High and a Sunday boys basketball showcase for traditional powers Madison Prep and Scotlandville at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center are other highlights.
LOUISIANA CLASSIC: Action begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center with a field of 57 teams entered.
Saturday’s action starts with fourth-round consolation bouts at 10 a.m. Championship semifinals are set for 11:15 with the finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
REDSTICKER ROUND-UP: Lakeshore plays Teurlings Catholic in Friday’s first contest at 6 p.m. at the SJA Championship Field/Field No. 4 at Burbank Soccer Complex.
At 7:30 p.m., the host Redstickers take on St. Thomas More in a matchup of the state’s two top teams. SJA has one loss and is the No. 1 in the LHSAA’s Division I power ratings. Unbeaten STM is No. 1 in the Division II power ratings.
On Saturday, Lakeshore plays STM at 11 a.m., followed by SJA vs. St. Scholastica, the No. 2 team in the LHSAA’s Division I power ratings.
BEARS HOST JESUIT: Unbeaten Catholic hosts Jesuit in a showdown of Division I soccer powers at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The contest also will provide a backdrop for Catholic to dedicate its Couhig Sports Complex grandstand and the naming of the soccer field/football practice field in honor of longtime football coach Dale K. Weiner.
MADISON PREP MEETS SCOTLANDVILLE: The nondistrict showdown between two of the area’s top select boys basketball powers is set for approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. Freshmen and junior varsity games tip off the action at 3 p.m. at SU’s Clark Center.
Madison Prep (15-0) is No. 1 in the latest LHSAA Division II select power ratings. The Chargers won the Class 3A title a year ago. Scotlandville (16-2) is No. 2 behind Liberty in the Division I power ratings.
Coaching carousel
Louisiana’s biggest offseason football move took place late last week when Jess Curtis, who led Many to two LHSAA titles in the last four years, moved to Class 5A Natchitoches Central as head coach.
Curtis was 142-32 in 13 years as head coach at Many, winning three titles with three runner-up finishes.
• Kinder’s Bret Fuselier was introduced as the new head football coach at Jennings Wednesday. He takes over for Rusty Phelps, who retired at the end of the 2022 season. Fuselier made four title-game appearances at Kinder, winning two titles.
• Assistant coach Taylor Conaway Ricaud was named head volleyball coach at Mt. Carmel. She takes over for April Hagadone, who remains at the school as athletic director.
Ricaud has been an assistant for the Cubs since 2015 and was part of five LHSAA Division I titles as an assistant.
Prep notables
St. Amant girls soccer player Nya Bridgewater scored her 100th career goal earlier this week and is closing in on the school record set for Gatorade Player of the Year Melissa Garey more than a decade ago.
• LSU women’s basketball signee Mikaylah Williams of Parkway is on Naismith High School Player of the Year midseason watch list.