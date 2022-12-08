With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious projects taken on by East Baton Rouge schools.
The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls teams from Columbia, Georgia, is the lone out-of-state entry.
Notable teams from outside the Baton Rouge area include the Lafayette Christian (boys and girls), Salmen (boys), East Jefferson (boys), Opelousas (girls), Mt. Carmel (girls), Salmen (boys), Ponchatoula (girls) and Lafayette High (girls).
LCA’s Jada Richard is among the top girls players in the state. One of the intriguing boys players to watch is East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8 Trey’Dez Green, a top football-basketball prospect for 2024.
Liberty, Scotlandville and Salmen all ranked in the top five in their respective boys divisions in the most recent LHSAA power ratings. The same is true for girls teams LCA, Lafayette and Scotlandville.
BR crew calls D-IV select game
A Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association crew led by referee Al Weathersby called the Division IV select title game between Vermilion Catholic and Ouachita Christian Thursday night at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic.
The crew also included Travis Loftin, Ronald Wade, Adrian Daigle, Desmond Sam, Trevor Andre and Chris Grimes. Carl Dunn and Huey McCarthy were the clock operators.
Prep notables
- Former Zachary High star Lindsey Scott Jr. of Incarnate Word is a finalist for Walter Payton Award given annually to the top FCS player.
Scott has passed for 4,155 yards and 55 touchdowns ahead of UIW’s quarterfinal playoff game at Sacramento State. Scott also was named to the HERO Sports All-FCS All-American team announced Thursday.
- Former St. Helena and UL offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida declared the NFL draft this week. Torrence earned Walter Camp All-American honors and first-team All-SEC honors at Florida this fall.
- Another local lineman, former Catholic High star Emery Jones of LSU, garnered third-team Freshman All-America honors this week.
- LSU women’s basketball signee Mikaylah Williams of Parkway is the Independence Bowl Foundation’s Sportsperson of the Year. Williams is the nation’s top recruit for 2023.