The latest quarterback competition on the LSU campus got a bit more interesting when transfer Emile Picarella took part in his first practice at University High on Wednesday.
Picarella, rated the nation’s No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2025 by qbhitlist.com, made a family-related move from Mississippi, according to U-High coach Andy Martin.
“Today was the first day. It was about learning patterns and our system,” Martin said. “We knew the family had inquired about the school, but nothing was official until today. He (Picarella) threw the ball well.
“He has a sister enrolling at LSU and the family is originally from New Orleans. The move brings the family closer to home is my understanding.”
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Picarella previous played for Madison-based St. Joseph, a Midsouth Independent Schools Association (MAIS) member located in the metro Jackson area.
According to Mississippi Scoreboard, Picarella completed 155 of 241 passes for 2,160 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore. He holds 11 Division I offers, including three from Southeastern Conference schools — Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kentucky. Florida State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Oregon are reportedly among his other offers.
Mississippi Scoreboard quoted Picarella’s father, Emile Picarella, who confirmed the move.
U-High, the Division II select champion in 2021 and a Division III select semifinalist last year, graduated two-year starter Blake Abney. Senior Garrett Graves leads a group of returning quarterbacks set for a competition.
“It will be competition starting with 7-on-7 and going through our fall scrimmage with St. Charles,” Martin said. “By the time we get through the scrimmage, we’ll know who the starter will be.”