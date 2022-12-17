Those who thought the high school football season ended when the last game concluded at the Caesars Superdome got a surprising reality check.
I wish I could say I was part of that group, but I was not. The coaching carousel had been spinning for a few weeks. It was the turns no one expected that left a mark.
David Simoneaux Jr. moving for Catholic High to Central is big news. When the Bears hire a new head coach it also will be big news.
But the shocker for many across the state was the abrupt resignation of Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux. The news was noteworthy.
But the way it was presented is a reminder that like Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz,” who wasn’t in Kansas anymore, high school coaches are finding themselves in a different kind of never-never land.
Yes, Arceneaux went there. He talked about being personally and professionally attacked on social media after leading Church Point to a 13-1 season in 2021. The message? If you don’t finish the “deal” and win a state title you’re worthless … a bad coach.
The rhetoric is not new. But with what some people call “keyboard warriors” free to take anonymous shots at coaches and their families, high school sports are trapped somewhere between a trickle down and trickle up era of sports. Rather than keyboard warriors, I prefer calling them snipers.
It’s not limited to schools such as Church Point, which has come close the brass ring err, make that championship rings. Or driven by anonymous digs.
An assistant coach for one of Baton Rouge’s most successful programs was told by a community member, “Congratulations,” after a semifinal appearance followed by, “But you’ll have to do better next year.”
Expectations like these used to be reserved for professional and college coaches, making it a “trickle down” impact. There also is a “trickle up” component.
Years before coming to high school, many parents “invest” in their child’s future with travel-whatever sports teams and personal trainers.
So, when their team or their child does not reached the “promised land” of state titles and post-season honors, someone has to be at fault. And it has to be the coach, right? Not necessarily.
There are valid reasons why many coaching changes happen. Lack of success is just one of them. In the “old days” (maybe a decade ago) that used to mean a losing record. Not a lack of playoff success, which mirrors college and pro expectations.
It is worth noting there is a local component to this story. Arceneaux’s brother is St. Amant athletic trainer Scott Arceneaux. Coaches with ties to St. Amant and many others, including some who said they left the profession for similar reasons, responded.
Two responses were notable for me. One was by a college coach who spent years as a high school coach. The other came from a colleague.
The college coach said the number of parents who “go after” coaches stand out more and more on recruiting trips. And not in a good way.
My colleague recalled staring down a group of parents at a basketball tournament who questioned every move the coach made, noting how “dumb” the coach was. Low and behold, said coach won a state championship less than three months later.
A current coach, Madison Prep’s Landry Williams, beat Church Point on the way to a state title in 2020. Williams put together his own social media post.
Williams cited Arceneaux’s situation as a reason why many coaches leave the profession and others choose not to go into coaching.
Like me, Williams wondered, will there be a time when there are not enough coaches to mentor student-athletes.
Call it a reminder that some things matter more than wins. And it is something to think about.