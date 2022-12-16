Quarterback play is almost always important — particularly for a local all-star football game like the Red Stick Bowl.
So, all eyes will be on the Patriots' Reese Mooney of Denham Springs and Gauge Spinks of Slaughter Charter, along with Liberty's Khylan Gross Mills Dawson of East Feliciana of the Eagles during the game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary.
Mooney, a Liberty commitment, led Denham Springs to the Division I nonselect quarterfinals by completing 112 of 213 passes for 1,610 yards with 14 touchdowns.
"Reese Mooney has good arm strength and understands the game," Villia said. "I see a real upside to him and he's a good leader. We also have his tight end Andrew Goodwin and running back Ray McKneely (883 yards rushing, 11 TDs) from Denham. He's got good chemistry with them and the other guys on the team."
"I think we'll be able to make some noise in this game," Mooney said. "We've created some chemistry this week. The Patriots are a fun group and I know some of the guys. Once we get past the white lines it’s all serious. We're going to do whatever we can to win the football game.
"It's nice having my tight end and running back on the team. We've got some speed and some big running backs. Since the Red Stick Bowl hasn't been played since 2019, It’ll be extra special. Gauge Spinks is also playing well."
There are also two 1,000-yard rushers on the Eagles in Scotlandville's Covanta Milligan (1,189 yards, 16 TDs) and Central's Glen Cage (1,600 yards, 21 TDs). Eagles' QBs Mills Dawson of East Feliciana (3,057, 35 TDs) and Liberty's Khylan Gross (1,548 yards, 18 TDs) also posted notable numbers.
"Glen Cage was one of the better players in our area this year," Eagles' coach Marcus Randall said. "After seeing him in practice, I see why. He runs with good vision. Our quarterbacks are also looking good. We have some speed at receiver in Woodlawn's Tramon Douglas and Clayton Adams. Plaquemine's Mike Mitchell (also a QB) will play some slot receiver."
"We didn't make the playoffs at Central, so I wasn't sure I'd get to play another football game," Cage said. "I'm excited to play one last time. Our offense is looking good. We have good size on the line. Coach Randall is a good coach and I've enjoyed being around the guys. This is a chance for me to showcase what I can do to help the team."
Other players to watch on the Patriots are Donaldsonville running back Robert Kent, Jewel Sumner running back Darren Thomas, and Madison Prep's Treylan James (wide receiver) and Markeis Batiste (linebacker).
Other players to watch on the Eagles are White Castle defensive lineman JaQuan Melancon, Scotlandville safety Kam Reed, Liberty linebacker Jordan Okoye, Dunham lineman Jake Rizzo and Scotlandville's 6-foot-8 offensive lineman Jamall Franklin.
"We know we need to protect the football," Randall said. "Whichever team gets chemistry going on offense will play a part in which team wins. We'll make some play calls early and see what our guys can do. Then we'll make adjustments."
"We know we need to play good defense and take care of the ball," Patriots' coach Peter Villia said.