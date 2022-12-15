The two local all-star football teams (Eagles and Patriots) went through their final practice Thursday in preparation for Saturday's Red Stick Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Zachary High School.
The teams practiced Monday and Tuesday at LSU and were off Wednesday because of schools being closed amid weather fears. It's the first Red Stick Bowl since 2019.
Thursday's practice was held at Woodlawn's outdoor practice fields and the conditions were good.
"It was a great practice," Eagles coach Marcus Randall said. "After missing Wednesday, I was impressed that the players retained the information we put in Monday and Tuesday.
"We got some good work in and the field held up. It's almost like our players have been in this system all year even though it's been one week."
Coach Peter Villia also said his Patriots team had a good practice.
"We were worried we might have to practice in the gym, so getting to work outside in good conditions was nice," Villa said. "We've done some things virtually this week as well as by position group to keep the players informed.
"A lot of the players know each other and are getting to know others. So that's all good, too. We've also talked to the guys about the big picture. We want them to take the ACT test and told them the things colleges are looking for in football players. This game will be another chance for guys to get noticed by colleges."
Liberty inside linebacker Jordan Okoye of the Eagles had his season cut short in the fourth game because of an injury. He said he wanted another opportunity to show what he can do.
"When I got hurt, I wasn't sure if I'd play another high school game, so I'm eager to play," said Okoye, a 6-foot-1, 220-pounder.
"Okoye is a big-time linebacker," Randall said. "He can run and he's athletic."
The Eagles defense as a whole has been strong, Okoye said.
"Our defense is looking good," he said. "As long as we play as a team and use our athletic ability, we'll be straight. It's a lot of fun playing for coach Randall."
Villia said his Patriots defense is led by Madison Prep linebacker Markeis Batiste (6-2, 210).
"Markeis does a good job for us and will call our checks and drop coverages," Villa said. "You can tell he's been coached well and is very vocal."
Batiste said he's enjoyed the practices.
"I cherish everything about this week," Batiste said. "We want to play physical football. I'll mostly play an outside (strongside) linebacker."