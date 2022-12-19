Liberty Magnet’s girls basketball team is in transition.
The Patriots graduated the three remaining members last year that helped hoist a state championship in the 2019-20 season, leading to some rocky times this campaign.
With 6-foot-3 junior Whitney Hart leading the way, Liberty exhibited a team playing closer to its potential in a 56-22 home victory Monday over Opelousas in the Red Stick Invitational.
“We have good days but we’re also going to have bad days,” said Hart, who has received scholarship offers from UL, UL-Monroe, Northwestern State and Chipola Junior College. “Everybody has to work hard. It doesn’t matter who you are or how many points you score. Our coaches keep telling us about how we need to bring something to the table. Every teammate has a role. It’s how you play your role.”
Hart helped Liberty (4-5) gain separation near the end of the second quarter with a 7-0 closing run for a 27-25 halftime lead. The Patriots outscored the Tigers (5-4) 14-0 in the third quarter with Hart scoring six of her game-high 20 points to make it 41-15.
Point guard Markiyah Jefferson added 11 and 6-3 forward Quiana Lavergne 10 for the Patriots, who host Glen Oaks at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s basically a totally different team, we’re younger,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “It’s a growing team. Everyone’s learning how to play as a team together. We call ourselves a family, so we’re learning how to grow as a family together.”
Opelousas’ weather-delayed arrival pushed tip off back 20 minutes, but the Tigers hung around behind the scoring of Jahonna Davis. The Tigers overcame an 11-2 deficit to trail 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Liberty, which forced 16 of its 24 turnovers in the first half, took over in the last 1:17 when Jefferson scored on a driving layup. That ignited a 7-0 spurt with Mashiya Cherry making her second 3-pointer of the half and Lavergne dropped in a baseline jumper at the buzzer on an assist from Kayshiya Woods.
Hart took over the early stages of the third quarter, including a coast-to-coast layup, and fed Lavergne following a steal for a 35-15 advantage.
Liberty’s run reached 29-0 two minutes into the fourth quarter for a 49-15 lead when Hart chased down an offensive rebound and drove toward the lane for a 10-foot jumper.
Opelousas ended its scoreless streak of 11 minutes, a stretch that included 23 missed shots, when Ashthonney Malveaux made a 3-pointer with 5:39 to play.
“It just takes some time to turn the light on for everybody,” Hart said. “Once it’s on, it’s on and you can’t turn it off. No matter if you’re scoring or rebounding, everything’s just fun. It’s what basketball’s supposed to be.”