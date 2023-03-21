Four-time reigning state bowling champion and No. 2 seed Brother Martin was behind and down to its final game in the quarterfinals of the LHSAA boys/coed playoffs Tuesday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner against No. 10 seed Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets had all the momentum after defeating No. 7 Jesuit in the second round and building a 12-4 lead after two games against the Crusaders, needing only two more points to clinch the best-of-27-point six-person match.
However, Brother Martin found the right formula, getting the big scores it needed and winning 10 of the last 11 points to score a 14-13 victory and advance to the state semifinals on March 30.
The Crusaders will be joined by No. 3 seed, undefeated East Ascension, which ran through the rounds winning 25-2, 21-6 and 22-5 over parish rival Dutchtown in the quarterfinals.
In the final game of the Brother Martin-Denham Springs matchup, Hunter Norwood got the Yellow Jackets its 13th point of the day with a 228 game, but the Crusaders got big pin victories at the other positions, led by the 276 of Jacob Vangilder. Denham Springs’ top bowler, Brady Null, posted a 204 game, but Brother Martin’s Ashton Catalinotto topped it with 225.
With the seven game points, Brother Martin now trailed 13-11, but its 1,288 game pushed the total back to the Crusaders, giving it the three bonus points for total pins to keep alive their title hopes. A Denham Springs win would have marked the first time a New Orleans area team did not make the semifinals since 2008.
Null finished with a 623 series while Quincy Brown had a 629. In previous rounds, Brown had two other 600s for Denham while Grant Pendergraft had 628.
In its quarterfinal match against Dutchtown, East Ascension became the third team in the state to shoot 3,600 in a match (3,657). Jonathan Petit shot 247-686, Anthony Authement 264-628, Royce Wheat had a 246 game and Owen Stutzman posting a 223. It marks the second time in three years the Spartans made the semifinals.
Earlier, Luke Chapman posted a 691 set for East Ascension and Petit had a 657. Dutchtown’s Preston West, who has the state’s highest average at 238, rolled sets of 747 (299 game), 782 and 686.
The playoff action switches to All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for the two preliminary rounds of girls bowling featuring No. 1 seed Dutchtown, No. 5 Chapelle and the reigning champion, No. 6 Denham Springs.
Play begins at 11 a.m.
LHSAA boys/coed bowling playoffs
at AMF All-Star Lanes Kenner
Bottom half of bracket
First round
No. 3 seed East Ascension 25, Parkway 2
Leaders — ESHS: Jonathan Petit 258, 226 – 657; Anthony Authement 233; Luke Chapman 205;
PHS: Robert Elwell 187
No. 14 Terrebonne 16, 19 Alexandria Senior High 11
Leaders — THS: Hayden Ugas 256, 213 – 668; Joseph Frisella 222, 215 – 620;
ASH: Giovanni Mack 233; Landon Sullivan 216
No. 11 Dutchtown 22, No. 22 Slidell 5
Leaders — DHS: Preston West 299, 247 – 749; Ryan Beam 200; SHS: Elyjah White 211, Hunter Mullen 205
No. 27 Holy Savior Menard 20, 6 St. Thomas More 6
Leaders — HSM: Ben Carbo 221, 235; David Roberts 228, 213; Ryan Hicks 203, 206; STM: Evan Cormier 210, 211 – 613; Austin Sellers 237
No. 7 Jesuit 16, 11 Rummel 11
Leaders — JHS: William Adams 247, 201 – 644; William Carpenter 234; Jonathan Cho 228; Joseph Anderson 224;
RHS: Devin Shirah 243-617; Cayden Munster 220, 222
No. 10 Denham Springs 15.5, 23 St. Michael 11.5
Leaders — DSHS: Quincy Brown 243 – 616; Cooper Bush 245; SMHS: Denora Phan 204, 206
No. 15 South Terrebonne 19, No. 18 Patrick Taylor 8
Leaders — STHS: Tony Bella 207; Jace Fonseca 255, 258 - 695; PTHS: Jayden Ho 212
No. 2 Brother Martin 27, No. 31 Comeaux 0
Leaders — BMHS: Peyton Avril 264; Ashton Catalinotto 236, 237; Kade Chatelain 232; Sam Vollenweider 229
CHS: Elise Patin 202
Second round
East Ascension 21, Terrebonne 6
Leaders — EAHS: Luke Chapman – 245, 244 – 691; Anthony Authement 225, 202; THS – Joseph Frisella 237, 213; Brian Bass Jr., 243 – 648; Darrel Crumedy 231
Dutchtown 21, Holy Savior Menard 6
Leaders — DHS: Preston West 257, 267, 258 – 782; Ryan Beam 239 – 648; Braiden Torres 224-642
HSM: Matthew Hicks 213, David Roberts 228-619
Denham Springs 21, Jesuit 6
Leaders — DSHS: Quincy Brown 230- 624; Grant Pendergraft 223-628; Brady Null 216; JHS: Preston Roark 221; William Carpenter 209; Jonathan Cho 213
Brother Martin 20, South Terrebonne 7
Leaders — BMHS: Beau Bufkin 232, 207 – 634; Jacob Vangilder 266; Ashton Catalinotto 257-631; Kade Chatelain 209
STHS: Jace Fonseca 231-223 – 655; Tony Bella 247-242 -- 652
Quarterfinal round (winners advance to state semifinals, March 30 in Gonzales)
East Ascension 22, Dutchtown 5
Leaders — EAHS: Jonathan Petit 247, 226 – 686; Owen Stutzman 223; Anthony Authement 264-618; Royce Wheat 246
DHS: Preston West 235-686; Ryan Beam 215-628; Braiden Torres 223
Brother Martin 14, Denham Springs 13
BMHS: Jacob Vangilder 276-638; Ashton Catalinotto 227, 225 – 603; Kade Chatelain 214; Sam Vollenweider 213; DSHS: Hunter Norwood 228; Brady Null 214-623; Quincy Brown 267-629