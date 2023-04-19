Boys
Team totals: 1, West Feliciana 180. 2, Plaquemine 107. 3, St. Michael 106. 4, Belaire 73. 5, Brusly 70. 6, Broadmoor 22. 7, Tara 18. 8, Istrouma 4, McKinley 4.
Field events
Javelin: 1, Hadly Carter, St. Michael, 137-10. 2, Naim Morehouse, Broadmoor, 133-3. 3, Desmond Roundtree, West Feliciana, 130-9. 4, Caden Gates, West Feliciana, 129-1.
High jump: 1, Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 6-0. 2, Trieu Nguyen, St. Michael, 5-10. 3, Josh Miller, St. Michael, 5-6. 4, Kamren Wheelock, Belaire, 5-6.
Shot put: 1, Christian Hill, Belaire, 50-4. 2, Delvin Whitaker, West Feliciana, 46-3. 3, Antonio Scott, Plaquemine, 44-4. 4, Austin Woodlawn, St. Michael, 39-0 3/4.
Long jump: Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 21-7. 2, Jaden Paul, Plaquemine, 21-0 1/4. 3, John Conley, Tara, 20-8. 4, Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 19-7.1,. 2,. 3,. 4,.
Pole vault: 1, Michael Fudge, St. Michael, 13-0. 2, James Norsworthy, West Feliciana, 11-0. 3, Jonah Bryant, Brusly, 8-6. 4, Anthony Hugenroth, St. Michael, 8-0.
Discus: 1, Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 151-4. 2, Antonio Scott, Plaquemine, 133-6. 3, Christian Hill, Belaire, 122-7. 4, Naim Morehouse, Broadmoor, 120-7.
Triple jump: 1, Jaden Paul, Plaquemine, 43-5. 2, Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 43-1. 3, Kendrick Hardnett, Belaire, 41-0 3/4. 4, Chance Michael, St. Michael, 41-0 1/4.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, St. Michael 8:49.96. 2, Plaquemine 9:26.30. 3, Belaire 9:39.60. 4, West Feliciana 9:49.61.
4x200 relay: 1, West Feliciana 1:27.45. 2, Brusly 1:30.22. 3, Belaire 1:32.87. 4, Plaquemine 1:35.37.
1,600 meters: 1, Cooper Hunt, St. Michael, 4:41.16. 2, Collin Cunningham, St. Michael, 4:54.58. 3, Christian Williams, Belaire, 5:23.64. 4, Braydon Jarrell, West Feliciana, 5:29.82.
110 hurdles: 1, Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.41. 2, Keith Guidry, Brusly, 16.06. 3, Jakolby Northern, Plaquemine, 16.28. 4, Hayden Bayham, Brusly, 16.69.
100: 1, Elstron Longs, West Feliciana, 11.05. 2, Orlando Harris, West Feliciana, 11.09. 3, Barien Sholes, Belaire, 11.21. 4, Demorion Buggs, Plaquemine, 11.41.
800: 1, William Nizzo, St. Michael, 2:03.51. 2, Ivory Payne, Belaire, 2:04.77. 3, Brock Cormier, West Feliciana, 2:06.74. 4, John Conley, Tara, 2:07.51.
4x100 relay: 1, West Feliciana 42.96. 2, Plaquemine 44.21. 3, Brusly 44.73. 4, McKinley 46.95.
400: 1, Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 50.37. 2, Khairon Clark, Brusly, 50.80. 3, Evan Poole, Brusly, 52.46. 4, Toliver Lyons, Tara, 53.17.
300 hurdles: 1, Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 39.13. 2, Jakolby Northern, Plaquemine, 41.44. 3, Keith Guidry, Brusly, 42.77. 4, Dylan Ricks, Brusly, 44.30.
200: 1, Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 21.95. 2, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 22.56. 3, Khairon Clark, Brusly, 22.77. 4, Romel Williams, Brusly, 22.98.
3,200: 1, Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 11:28.30. 2, Brock Cormier, West Feliciana, 11:39.16. 3, Harrison Fruge, St. Michael, 11:39.23. 4, Linward Barbier, Plaquemine, 12:00.44.
4x400 relay: 1, West Feliciana 3:31.67. 2, St. Michael 3:34.69. 3, Plaquemine 3:38.00.4, Belaire 3:39.52.
Girls
Team totals: 1, West Feliciana 185. 2, Brusly 144. 3, St. Michael 84.5. 4, Plaquemine 73.5. 5, Broadmoor 70. 6, Belaire 6. 7, McKinley 4, Tara 4. 9, Istrouma 2.
Field events
Javelin: 1, Karli Baudoin, Broadmoor, 90-8. 2, Layla Green, Brusly, 90-1. 3, Arieonia Rbbs, West Feliciana, 81-10. 4, Kristen Rudge, St. Michael, 79-5.
High jump: 1, Karlissa Smith, West Feliciana, 4-10. 2, Khloe Pryer, Plaquemine, 4-10. 3, Amireyah Williams, Brusly, 4-8. 4, Destinee Derouen, Brusly, 4-6.
Shot put: 1, Lauryn Sampson, Brusly, 34-10 3/4. 2, Arieona Ebbs, West Feliciana, 34-6 3/4. 3, R’Mya Smith, West Feliciana, 31-4. 4, Briyonie Thompson, Broadmoor, 27-3 3/4.
Long jump: 1, Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 17-8 1/2. 2, Taja Lofton, West Feliciana, 16-3 1/2. 3, Taylor Gougiha, Brusly, 16-0. 4, Kristen Rudge, St. Michael, 14-8 1/2.
Pole vault: 1, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 7-0. 2, Giselle El Bechir, West Feliciana, 6-0. 3, Miyah Lynch, Brusly, 5-6.
Discus: 1, Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 86-6. 2, Shelly Jones, West Feliciana, 81-3. 3, Aravia Coleman, Belaire, 78-0. 4, Da’Niya Sullivan, West Feliciana, 74-1.
Triple jump: 1, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 34-10 3/4. 2, Karlissa Smith, West Feliciana, 33-7 1/2. 3, Bra’Lynn Thompson, Plaquemine, 31-3 1/2. 4, Kristen Rudge. St. Michael, 29-10 1/2.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, West Feliciana 11:02.0. 2, St. Michael 11:30.91. 3, Plaquemine 12:00.55. 4, .
4x200 relay: 1, Brusly 1:46.37. 2, Broadmoor 1:48.51. 3, West Feliciana 1:49.11. 4, St. Michael 1:50.03.
1,600 meters: 1, Sayla Fogos, St. Michael, 5:57.92. 2, Mary Lott, West Feliciana, 6:01.00. 3, Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 6:01.88. 4, Evelyn White, St. Michael, 6:06.58.
100 hurdles: 1, Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 15.91. 2, Destinee Derouen, Brusly, 16.70. 3, Niliyah Jiles. Broadmoor, 17.40. 4, Demyria Griffin, Brusly, 18.77.
100: 1, Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 12.07 2, Justein White, Brusly, 12.39. 3, Taylor Gougisha, Brusly, 12.43. 4, Taylor Hankton, Broadmoor, 13.01.
800: 1, Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 2:26.51. 2, Peyton Pirie Peyton, West Feliciana, 2:27.81. 3, Karli Baudoin, Broadmoor, 2:28.67. 4, Jolie Legeune, Brusly, 2:33.07.
4x100 relay: 1, West Feliciana 48.33. 2, Brusly 50.06. 3, Plaquemine 53.20. 4, McKinley 58.32.
400: 1, Taylor Hankton, Broadmoor, 58.42. 2, Justein Whyte, Brusly, 58.61. 3, Rachel Dardism St. Michael, 1:02.79. 4, Audrey Doming, St. Michael, 1:03.25.
300 hurdles: 1, Niliyah Jiles, Broadmoor, 47.48. 2, Destinee Derouen, Brusly, 49.68. 3, Mary Claire Root, St. Michael, 49.84. 4, De’Andrea Johnson, Brusly, 52.09.
200: 1, Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 24.95. 2, Justein Whyte, Brusly, 25.16. 3, Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 25.62. 4, Taylor Hankton, Broadmoor, 26.21.
3,200: 1, Natalie Bauder, St. Michael, 13:42.70 2, Evelyn White, St. Michael, 14:00.63. 3, Karli Baudoin, Broadmoor, 14:13.94. 4, Julian Lovell, West Feliciana, 14:38.17.
4x400 relay: 1, St. Michael 4:12.89. 2, Plaquemine 4:16.19. 3, Brusly 4:20.77. 4, West Feliciana 4:35.91.