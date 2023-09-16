Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy, 642. 2, Baton Rouge High, 291. 3, Dutchtown, 204. 4, West Feliciana, 66. 5, Brusly, 56. 6, Liberty, 28. 7, Dunham, 25. 8, Woodlawn, 8.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, St. Joseph's A 2:00.67. 2, St. Joseph's B 2:03.31. 3, Dutchtown 2:20.41.
200 freestyle: 1, Lyla Roper, SJA, 2:00.70. 2, Keira Carmichael, Baton Rouge, 2:04.24. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA, 2:04.63.
200 IM: 1, Molly Mayo, SJA, 2:20.19. 2, Caroline Roberts, SJA, 2:21.34. 3, Gracyn Calfo, Gracyn, Dutchtown, 2:35.62.
50 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA, 26.82. 2, Mary Grace Talbot, SJA, 27.05. 3, Kearra Grisby, SJA, 27.27.
100 butterfly: 1, Audrey Lemoine, SJA, 1:03.29. 2, Keira Carmichael, Baton Rouge, 1:05.32. 3, Sydney Frances Kline, SJA, 1:06.91.
100 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA, 57.26. 2, Kearra Grisby, SJA, 1:00.06. 3, Mary Grace Talbot, SJA, 1:01.33.
500 freestyle: 1, Caroline Roberts, SJA, 5:36.87. 2, Mary Claire Roberts, SJA, 5:38.88. 3, Madeline Oubre, SJA, 5:42.35.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph's A 1:49.42. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:58.49. 3, St. Joseph's B 2:02.69.
100 backstroke: 1, Lyla Roper, SJA, 1:01.35. 2, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 1:03.13. 3, Ava Schoen, SJA, 1:04.25.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Oubre, SJA, 1:10.20. 2, Audrey Lemoine, SJA, 1:10.85. 3, Molly Mayo, SJA, 1:12.74.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph's A 3:54.47. 2, St. Joseph's B 3:56.78. 3, Dutchtown 4:52.39.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic High, 587. 2, Baton Rouge High, 466. 3, Dutchtown, 236. 4, Woodlawn, 137. 5, Dunham , 121. 6, Brusly, 91. 7, Liberty, 12. 7, West Feliciana, 12.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic1:44.39. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:45.68. 3, Dutchtown 1:48.08.
200 freestyle: 1, Alex Cooper, CHS-LA, 1:51.02. 2, Jackson Gautreau, CHS-LA, 1:55.41. 3, Matthew Foret, Baton Rouge, 1:56.52.
200 IM: 1, Matthew O'Konski, Matthew, 1:59.15. 2, Harrison Martin, CHS, 2:02.93. 3, George Guice, Baton Rouge High, 2:04.15.
50 freestyle: 1, Sammy Smith, CHS, 21.96. 2, Josh Ng, Brusly, 23.90. 3, Jackson DeJean, CHS, 24.06.
100 butterfly: 1, Matthew O'Konski, Dutchtown, 53.33. 2, Mattew Nguyen, Baton Rouge, 55.43. 3, Phillip Nguyen, Baton Rouge 57.29.
100 freestyle: 1, Josh Ng, Brusly, 52.26. 2, Jonathan Kirk, CHS, 53.25. 3, Blake Talbert, CHS, 54.26.
500 freestyle: 1, Alex Cooper, CHS, 4:59.21. 2, Van Nguyen, Baton Rouge, 5:03.91. 3, Jackson Gautreau, Catholic, 5:14.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic A 1:32.10. 2, Baton Rouge A 1:35.72. 3, Catholic B 1:38.96.
100 backstroke: 1, Phillip Nguyen, Baton Rouge, 57.13. 2, Henry Mensman, CHS, 59.01. 3, Ryan Feng, Baton Rouge, 59.13.
100 breaststroke: 1, Harrison Martin, Harrison, CHS, 1:02.31. 2, Matthew Nguyen, Baton Rouge, 1:03.01. 3, Everett Board, Dutchtown, 1:05.82.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic A 3:23.73. 2, Baton Rouge 3:32.92. 3, Catholic B 3:32.97.