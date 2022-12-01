Most coaches say the best thing about starting a freshman or a sophomore is that they eventually become a senior.
The Ascension Catholic defense has the best of both options ahead of Friday’s Division IV select semifinal game. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs (11-2) have a mixture of underclassmen that have formed a winning combination.
“Our defense has some experience returning … they have shown leadership traits and have been role models for the younger players that have played this season,” ACHS coach Chris Sanders.
The Bulldogs travel to Monroe to play third-seeded Ouachita Christian (11-1) with a berth in the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic on the line. A year ago, the Eagles shut out Ascension Catholic 42-0 in the quarterfinal round.
The Bulldogs opted for a 4-2-5 defense under defensive coordinator Tony Paine. Paine is the former head coach at Assumption and brings a wealth of experience. The Bulldogs have given their opponents multiple looks and that has led to three shutouts.
“Our defense has been a catalyst for our success over the second half of the season,” Sanders said. “We had some changes early on, we played some tough, physical offenses while we were trying to implement a new scheme.
“(We) gave up some yards early to Opelousas Catholic, Episcopal and Hannan. We made some personnel and position changes and things really started to click.”
The Bulldogs are led by linebacker Patrick Cancienne, he has 124 tackles to date.
“Patrick Cancienne has provided steady leadership and sure tackling. Our other linebackers, Thomas Nizzo and Mace Melancon have been on point as well,” Sander noted. Nizzo and Melancon both have over 60 tackles each for a unit that will be tested by offensively savvy OCS.
Meanwhile, the ACHS defensive line has been disruptive and played physical with Travis Cedatol and Trent Landry helping to lead the way.
“We moved Josh Barber (a freshmen) to end from tackle, he has played well for a young player,” Sanders said. “Freddie Geason and LaShawn Bell are in the tackle rotation and provide size and strength. OCS has tackles standing 6-foot-6 … their whole unit will be a challenge for our D-line.
The ACHS secondary also will be tested by the Eagles, but the confidence level is there after some slight changes. Landon Szubinskihas moved strong safety from free safety, while Brooks Leonard is now the free safety with Chad Elzy goes from strong safety to cornerback.
Elzy leads the Bulldogs with 4 interceptions. Demarcus Gant, Jake Landry, Layton Melancon and Noah Robicheaux are part of the secondary and must be disciplined.
“Our safeties must communicate and maintain eye discipline, staying with our keys and alignment will be a must against their personnel groups and motion,” Sanders said.