Fasten your seat belts, because things are about to get very interesting.
My goal here is not to predict any LHSAA football playoff losses or upset wins. I expect those things to take care of themselves.
As a “paid observer” and a football fan, I like what I have seen of the new LHSAA football playoff system so far.
Fewer blowouts, more competitive games and intriguing matchups are about all you can ask for. Through Week 1, we pretty much got that. There is no reason to expect that trend to change as the playoffs continue. And yes, I acknowledge folks have one or more beefs about the system the LHSAA’s executive committee put into place over the summer. I hear you.
Some dislike the LHSAA’s numerically balanced divisions for select and nonselect schools based on the evolving educational model schools are using in 2022 in order to attract and retain students.
This is not the time to litigate those issues. A vote by all member schools at the LHSAA’s annual convention in January is the time and place. For now, job one for every school is to make sure their teams are prepared and ready to compete to the best of their ability. No excuses.
Others have issues with how the power ratings worked out for their schools. It happens every year. Spoiler alert, no power ratings system will be perfect even with strength of schedule factored in.
My experience is that power ratings inequities also take care of themselves. You know what I am talking about – that “upset” that makes people shake their heads knowing that who got the “W” was really no surprise. That also happens every year.
The matchups are what should make each week better than last in playoff football. Advancing to the next game should get more difficult with each round.
While there is “no size fits all” here, I do see the structure with four select and four nonselect brackets doing just that.
This week there are playoff rematches to note, led by West Monroe at Zachary in Division I nonselect. Two traditional powers playing in the second or regional round? Yes, we have that.
Those matchups are important. But for me, the life-blood that makes playoff football what it is are the matchups with an unknown factor or two.
For example, Denham Springs is a No. 9 seed in Division I nonselect and travels north to play No. 8 Benton. Easily the most significant playoff game for the Yellow Jackets in a long time. Can DSHS succeed on the road against offensive-minded Benton?
And ditto that for others. That group includes East Ascension at Neville in Division I nonselect on the road and St. Martinville at Lutcher in Division II nonselect.
EAHS already beat West Monroe on the road earlier this season, so why not go for a “double play?” Got questions about Lutcher’s strength of schedule over the last half of the season? Friday game against St. Martinville could provide some answers.
And how about Parkview Baptist in Division III select also head north to play North Caddo? The Eagles were behind Madison Prep and University in District 6-3A. How will they fare against a team from a different area code?
And on it goes even before we get to the quarterfinals. And speaking of quarterfinals – how about say Catholic High vs. Karr in Division I select or Madison Prep vs. St. Thomas More in Division II select?
Come on, admit it -- the possibilities do look good.