Some football coaches and teams end a season wondering, “What if.” That won’t be a problem for either Dutchtown or Scotlandville after Friday night.
Both Class 5A schools face high-profile opponents on the road in the regional playoff round.
“They always say you have to play the best teams sooner or later,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “So why not now? This is definitely a chance to see how we measure up.
“We have a great senior class that has done everything we have asked of them. Those guys are excited about playing this one. You have to see games like this as an opportunity.”
The 14th-seeded Griffins (7-3) travel to unbeaten Destrehan (10-0), the third seed, for a Division I nonselect game. Destrehan was ranked No. 1 most of the year in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll.
The Wildcats have steamrolled most opponents. Most notable locally was a shutout of Dutchtown’s parish rival midway through the season.
Meanwhile, the test for Scotlandville hits a little different. Powerhouse Karr (7-3) rolled past the Hornets 46-8 in Week 2. Scotlandville ultimately got the win when Karr had to forfeit its first three wins by the LHSAA.
Now the two teams meet with higher stakes on the line. The 10th-seeded Hornets (7-4) travel to New Orleans to take on No. 7 Karr (7-3) at Behrman Stadium in Division I select action.
“The fact that it is a rematch makes me feel a little bit better,” Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook said. “Early in the season there were a lot of things we had not figured out.
“Going into the second round of the playoffs I definitely feel good about how far we have come. But Karr is still Karr. There are not just very talented, they also are well-prepared and well coached. I feel like our district helped prepare us for a game like this.”
Scotlandville and Dutchtown are not the only local teams set for key road playoff games. No. 9 Southern Lab (7-3), a Division IV select champion a year ago, heads to Monroe to take on No. 8 St. Frederick (7-2). The Kittens beat St. Frederick 33-0 with a senior-laden team a year ago.
Two other nonselect Division I games also are notable. East Ascension (6-5) beat West Monroe on the road earlier this season. Now the No. 15 Spartans heat back to the Monroe area to take on No. 2 Neville (10-0), a traditional 4A power that bumped up to Division I based on its enrollment in the LHSAA’s new playoff configuration.
Also, ninth-seeded Denham Springs (9-2) rolled to a first-round win over Covington last week. Now the Yellow Jackets head north of Shreveport to take on No. 8 Benton (8-3) in its first playoff appearance under third-year coach Brett Beard.
Want another interesting small schools matchup? Try No. 10 East Feliciana (6-4) at No. 7 Logansport (7-3). This is another matchup fostered by the new format. EFHS is a 2A school by traditional enrollment but falls in Division IV. Logansport is a traditional 1A power.