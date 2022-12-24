Everybody had one. It was that one gift you pined for months ahead of Christmas.
I believe this is one of the many reasons why we get drawn into “A Christmas Story” year after year. Especially those of us in a certain age group.
That Red Ryder B-B gun was the one for Ralphie in “A Christmas Story.” So, when I tell you my favorite gift as a 10-year-old was sports related, I doubt you’ll be surprised.
Sure, I got the requisite Barbie, paper-doll books, crayons, clothes and a board game. But it was 1967 and there was a new team in town — the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels.
My older brother got tickets more than a few times. The Colonels played in what was then known as the Louisville Convention Center. It was a smaller venue than Freedom Hall, which was something akin to a basketball cathedral in my mind.
But this was a basketball startup and there were questions about whether anybody would come. Because the venue was smaller, you sat much closer to the court.
The players were mostly unknowns or former college players from the Kentucky-Indiana area who were not NBA material. One of the first things that caught my eye was that ball.
It was red, white and blue. When a player shot it with the proper rotation, it was cool to watch. And even better when it went into the basket to help the Colonels win.
And I wanted one. Because of the Colonels’ success several stores sold them. I got up super early and there it was. By the time we finished breakfast I was banished to either my room or the backyard.
Spinning or dribbling the ball in the house was annoying to others. Imagine that. But it was a good day — the kind we all remember from our childhood.
My husband and I spent part of Dec. 23 wrapping presents for our soon-to-be 2-year-old grandson. There’s something about seeing that joy and wonder in the eyes of a child. It’s the grandparents’ version of a trip to Disney.
If you have read this far you are probably thinking, “What the heck does this have to do with high school sports?” The short but confusing answer is nothing at all and everything.
For me, that basketball is a reminder that in an odd way, I found my passion that has ultimately led to a long career early. Wish I could tell you I was a great athlete ... I wasn’t. Growing up pre-Title IX did not offer many opportunities for girls in sports.
But I was always around sports and that is what counted. Today, I will count those blessings and many others.
My wish is that we all count our blessings and passions, wherever they may be found. Let’s face it, today life is messy. Sports can get messy too.
NILs, transfer portals, athlete and coach burn out, select/nonselect school debates … you name it.
Just for today, at least, don’t let it steal your joy. Think like a 10-year-old again.