I suspect that big turkey dinner is over, the table cleared and the dishes done by the time you read this.
My sincere hope is it was a great Thanksgiving. Now is the time to look ahead to what I see as a great group of LHSAA football quarterfinal matchups.
Yes, it is time to talk turkey about LHSAA football and a different table that has settings for 13 Baton Rouge area teams, all with dreams of advancing to the semifinals.
Some, but likely not all, will turn their playoff dreams into reality. This is a precious time that no school, players, parents or fans should take for granted.
And yes, I have talking points — call it another four downs.
What is the best thing about the quarterfinals?
It is a special week that each team manages to personalize. Before the quarterfinals, the consensus is, OK you won a playoff game or two.
Making the quarterfinals — the final eight — means your team has arrived. Seeing the number of schools that invited their alumni players and parents to watch a walk-through on Thanksgiving morning was a great thing.
The worst thing about the quarterfinals?
Seeing that playoff dream end with a loss. We all know the odds; somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. That does not make a loss any easier to reconcile mentally or emotionally.
What bothers me the most is when critics respond not with congratulations for a great season but with criticism and negativity. Remember, this is not college or the NFL. A quarterfinal journey lived is better than none at all. Still plenty of lessons learned and memories made.
What about the new LHSAA select/nonselect format?
So far, so good.
There have been fewer lopsided scores. And when I questioned one such score, I found out that the winning school had its starters off the field early in the third quarter. The last two scores were made by the freshmen team.
Only one team that won a title a year ago has been eliminated from the playoffs. And that team, Sterlington, lost to Union Parish, the team it beat in the 2021 title game. A bit poetic justice for some, I suppose.
There have been a few upsets along the way, but for the most part, the playoff seeding has worked well.
What has been the biggest disappointment so far?
Several unsportsmanlike acts/responses.
The brawl between Plaquemine and Jennings in the postgame handshake line was disappointing. Don’t know and don’t care who started it.
Now some want the postgame handshake eliminated. In some cases, not shaking hands may be the best choice depending on the game.
A handshake is a basic form of civility. To me, doing it the right way is an important lesson.
Postgame comments by players or coaches who say their team was “robbed” or “cheated” play well on social media. They erode the foundation of a sport that relies on officials, who again, are not professionals.
Coaches have told me for years that a game seldom comes down to just one play. There are always other plays, other factors.
There also are other ways to express those sentiments. “We saw that play differently” or “In my mind, there had to be more time left on the clock.”
And for me, the clock just ran out. Be thankful for and enjoy all the quarterfinal games.