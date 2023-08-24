Ascension Christian and Parkview Baptist were victorious at the Red Stick Rumble Jamboree at Parkview on Thursday night.
First-time coach Rohan Davey and senior quarterback Christian Noel led the Lions to an easy win over Central Private, and the Eagles scored a pair of touchdowns in the game’s first two minutes to set the tone in their win over Franklinton.
Each game consisted of two 12-minutes halves.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 18, CENTRAL PRIVATE 8
Noel accounted for all three touchdowns and Austin Jones intercepted two passes to power Ascension Christian to a win in the night’s first game.
The Lions recovered a Central Private fumble on the game’s second possession and drove 45 yards in six plays, capped by a 6-yard scoring run by Noel.
Ascension Christian scored on its next drive when Noel found freshman Jayce Harelson for a 7-yard score on a fourth-down play, giving the Lions a 12-0 lead at halftime.
Central Private cut into the lead early in the second half on a 22-yard fumble return for a score. Quarterback Hunter Pourciau ran for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 12-8.
The Lions put the game away when Harelson caught his second touchdown of the night, this one a 63-yard play that saw Harelson break three tackles and sprint down the sideline to the end zone.
“It was exciting ... it is hard to describe,” Davey, the former LSU quarterback, said of his emotions after his first game as coach of Ascension Christian. “But it was very rewarding to see where we were two months ago to where we were last week to where we are now. I’m excited, but a lot of work to do.”
Pourciau led the Redhawks with 40 yards rushing. The Redhawks' offense struggled early but found a rhythm as the game progressed.
“We came out all over the place,” Central Private coach Cole Holden said. “But we settled down and had a couple of good drives. We just have to learn how to finish.”
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 29, FRANKLINTON 13
Parkview needed only five plays on the game's opening drive to cover 55 yards for a touchdown. Abram Johnston found Brock Comeaux alone on the left side of the field for a 36-yard touchdown just two minutes into the game. Johnston ran for the two-point conversion as the Eagles led 8-0.
Parkview quickly added to that lead when Gavin Daniel recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and ran 9 yards into the end zone to give the Eagles a 15-0 lead.
Undaunted, Franklinton scored on its first play from scrimmage.
Quarterback Jacob Crain threw a short pass to the left side that Kelly Daniels caught at his ankles, then turned up field and used blazing speed to score on an 80-yard play to make the score 15-7.
Franklinton had a chance at the end of the first half to get closer, but Jacob Hess intercepted a pass for the Eagles at the goal line to end the threat.
Kayden Tureaud scored on runs of 7 and 10 yards in the second half to put the game away for Parkview.