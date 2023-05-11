SULPHUR — Without a doubt, Rummel entered its semifinal game as the underdog. Raiders coach Frank Cazeaux had no doubt about what his team could do. And he had an ace in his corner.
Giancarlo Arencibia limited top-seeded Catholic to just three hits and struck out 10 as No. 13 Rummel ousted the Bears 8-2 in a Division I select game that highlighted Thursday’s action at the LHSAA state baseball tournament played at McMurry Park.
“This is the bottom line. ... I told them all we had to do was be good today,” Cazeaux said. “And we were very good. It didn’t matter about their record or our record. We’ve lost a lot of one-run ballgames. We’ve got a good ballclub.”
The Raiders (25-14) broke the game open by scoring three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Rummel faces a familiar foe, No. 2 Jesuit in the title game set for 5 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Jays (32-7) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat No. 6 Pineville 6-4 in its semifinal.
Arencibia (7-1) reached his pitch limit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Catholic (36-3), the reigning Division I champion, had loaded the bases. Brady Schmidt came in and got a fly out to end the game, which ignited a celebration by the Rummel players and fans.
“That’s why you play them,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “They (the Raiders) were the better team today. "Arencibia) did a great job. To give that performance on the mound and then to have a big hit for them … hat’s off to him. The won it and all you can say is good luck.”
Rummel served notice of its intentions early. First baseman Rhett Centanni launched a two-run home run off Catholic starter William Schmidt in the top of the first inning.
But the Bears bounced right back. Arencibia issued two walks in the bottom of the second and Cole Cranford delivered a double that tied the game before play was halted by a lightning delay. Harris Waghalter came in to pitch for Catholic when the game resumed.
Arencibia got stronger as the game went on. He retired 12 out of 13 batters in the third through sixth innings.
“We knew what we were coming into. I came in with a little more of an edge,” Arencibia said. “I prepared, because I knew they had some great hitters. I used my fastball and my cutter, but I think the pitch that worked best for me was my sinker.”
The Rummel pitcher ignited the Raiders’ three-run sixth with an RBI double. Two Catholic errors brought home the other runs. A two-run double by Gavin Nix was the key hit in the seventh.
“These guys did everything we asked all year. They were mentally and physically prepared,” Bass said. “There is nothing I would have done different. That’s just how the ball bounces.”