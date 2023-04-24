Episcopal has hired former Runnels coach Ben Young as its boys basketball coach.
Young, also a two-sport star at Runnels, spent the past two seasons as head boys coach at Salmen High. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Episcopal for one season after Class B Runnels closed its doors.
“We look forward to having Ben as a member of the Episcopal community,” said Episcopal Athletic Director Randy Richard in a school news release. “It’s an exciting time to be a Knight.”
Young was head boys basketball coach at Runnels for 10 seasons. He also served as head baseball coach at the school. In his one season at Episcopal, he coached the Knights’ junior varsity to a 12-2 record. The Knights’ longtime coach, Chris Beckman, resigned during the 2022-23 season to enter private business.
Runnels won 145 games during Young's past seven seasons, including a Division V select runner-up finish to Jehovah-Jireh in 2020 and a semifinal berth in 2019.
Young’s Runnels teams made seven straight playoff appearances, advancing to the quarterfinals or better in five of his past six seasons at the school.
After earning all-state honors in basketball and baseball at Runnels, Young played baseball at Tennessee-based Bryan College.
He pitched in 79 collegiate games while earning a degree in mathematics and secondary education. The school news release said Young also will teach math at Episcopal’s upper school.
MPA Hall of Fame
Girls basketball player Sherry Porter, football player Malcolm Roach and boys basketball player Malcolm Roach and boys basketball player Brandon Sampson will be inducted into the Madison Prep Athletic Hall of Fame at 9 a.m. Thursday at the school.
Porter went on to play at Western Kentucky. Roach played at Texas and spent the past three years with the New Orleans Saints. Sampson played at LSU and later played in the NBA and its G-League.