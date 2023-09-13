Braeden George believes he got off to a slow start a year ago. Now the Episcopal senior helps lead a group of Baton Rouge area backs who hit the ground running each week.
“I know everything about the position this year … all the plays and what to do in just about every situation,” George said. “I am more comfortable this time.
“When I get the ball, I go as hard as I can. I knew I had four touchdowns last week. But over 200 yards? I had no idea.”
George ran for 216 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Knights in a win over St. Thomas Aquinas last Friday. Through two games, he has 429 rushing yards, is averaging 11 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns.
George’s numbers illustrate how running the football remains significant in high school football even as colleges and pro leagues prefer the pass.
“If you want to win games on the high school level, running the football is the best way to do it,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “You get behind your line and run … it establishes rhythm and allows you to control the game and the clock — two of the most important things.”
The advent of spread and tempo offenses have some football experts questioning the role running backs have beyond high school.
Case in point — in late July a group of NFL running backs held a summit to discuss how their position has lost value in the draft and contract negotiations.
Colleges also emphasize pro-style offenses. So, is it any surprise that 11 of the last 13 Heisman Trophy winners have been quarterbacks?
High school football offers plenty of counter points. Williams points to the play of his running back Tony Lewis, who rushed for 130 yards on 11 carries in last week’s 13-12 win over Southern Lab.
“With the changes we’ve had on our coaching staff the last couple of years and with young players in new positions, running the ball makes sense,” Williams said. “Our quarterback is very good, but running the ball takes pressure off him.”
“It’s straight-forward and easier to keep everybody on the same page. With Tony running the ball last week, we were able to control the clock.”
Episcopal did some of the same things with George, who started at safety two years ago. He did break loose for a couple TD runs over 50 yards.
“Braeden is bigger and stronger than last year and his speed is so much better,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Sometimes, we do split him out at receiver.
“But at the end of the day we are going to be who we are. As a 2A school, we’re not going to have four skill players to split out wide every year. Our identity, based on the athletes we have, is to run the ball."
George has picked up scholarship offers to Navy and Cornell. However, George is not the area's rushing leader through two games. Here are some notable performances:
• Springfield’s Jatoris Buggage has 455 yards in two games with five TDs. Buggage missed the majority of the 2022 season with a knee injury.
• Ascension Catholic’s Chad Elzy Jr. has 341 yards rushing, including 205 yards in a win over Opelousas Catholic last week.
• Though he did not crack the 200 yards barrier, Central’s Damon Blocker altered the momentum with a 76-yard TD run that set the tone for a big win over West Feliciana.
While a number of high schools do run spread offenses, Bourgeois says it is not necessarily about passing.
“When we do go spread, we run because the gaps are wider,” Bourgeois said.