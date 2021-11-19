BR.denhamcentral.111321 HS 2189.JPG

Denham Springs' Ethan Foster (14) celebrates after the touchdown against Central in a Class 5A playoff game, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Wildcat Stadium in Central, La.

The high school football playoffs are in the second round in South Louisiana and there are plenty of big LHSAA postseason games taking place across the region Friday night. You can follow here for scores and updates all night.

This will be the best place to keep up with prep games being played in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.

Some of the big games on the schedule, which can be found on the scoreboard below, include:

Zachary at East Ascension 

St. Augustine at Catholic

St. Thomas More at Liberty

Ouachita at Denham Springs

De La Salle at U-High

Country Day at Southern Lab

Ascension at Lafayette Christian

Leesville at Westgate

Neville at Carencro

St. Martinville at Iota

St. Thomas Aquinas at Notre Dame

Lakeshore at Cecilia

John Curtis vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley

Woodlawn-BR at Destrehan

Brother Martin at C.E. Byrd

Newman at Episcopal

John Ehret at Ponchatoula

West Monroe at Chalmette

Dunham at St. Charles

St. Paul’s at Scotlandville

Eunice vs. Karr at Behrman

Louisiana prep football scores

Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow.

