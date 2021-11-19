The high school football playoffs are in the second round in South Louisiana and there are plenty of big LHSAA postseason games taking place across the region Friday night. You can follow here for scores and updates all night.
This will be the best place to keep up with prep games being played in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
Some of the big games on the schedule, which can be found on the scoreboard below, include:
Zachary at East Ascension
St. Augustine at Catholic
St. Thomas More at Liberty
Ouachita at Denham Springs
De La Salle at U-High
Country Day at Southern Lab
Ascension at Lafayette Christian
Leesville at Westgate
Neville at Carencro
St. Martinville at Iota
St. Thomas Aquinas at Notre Dame
Lakeshore at Cecilia
John Curtis vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley
Woodlawn-BR at Destrehan
Brother Martin at C.E. Byrd
Newman at Episcopal
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games.