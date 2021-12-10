The LHSAA high school football state championships will be taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and at Cajun Field in Lafayette, you can follow here for scores on Friday and Saturday.

Most of the games will be played at the Superdome with Ouachita Baptist-Southern Lab kicking off the action at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

You can keep up with live scores from all the championship contests below.

Robin Fambrough: Prep Classic football stirs stories that can't be made up The high school football season that literally blew in with a hurricane, as in Hurricane Ida, three months ago is primed for a dramatic finish…

The schedule for Friday's and Saturday's games is:

FRIDAY

Div. IV - Ouachita Christian vs. Southern Lab - noon (Superdome)

Class 2A - Many vs. Amite - 3 p.m. (Superdome)

Class 4A - Westgate vs. Warren Easton - 7 p.m. (Superdome)

Div. II - E.D. White vs. University Lab - 7 p.m. (Cajun Field in Lafayette)

SATURDAY

Class 1A - Logansport vs. Homer - noon (Superdome)

Class 3A - Sterlington vs. Union Parish - 3 p.m. (Superdome)

Class 5A - Zachary vs. Poncatoula - 7 p.m. (Superdome)