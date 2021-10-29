The high school football season is at an important stage in South Louisiana, with critical games being played in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas on Friday night. You can follow here for prep scores throughout the night.
One important Baton Rouge area game in District 5-5A is between Catholic (8-0, 3-0) and Woodlawn. The two teams will meet at Memorial Stadium.
In the Lafayette area, Carencro-St. Thomas More will have a big say in deciding District 4-5A.
Big games on the South Louisiana slate include:
- Woodlawn vs. Catholic (at Memorial)
- Denham Springs at Walker
- Zachary at Central
- Dutchtown at St. Amant
- Port Allen at Dunham
- East Feliciana at Episcopal
- Rayne vs. Liberty
- Barbe at Acadiana
- Comeaux at Southside
- Carencro at St. Thomas More
- Teurlings at St. Martinville
- Abbeville at Kaplan
- Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.