The high school football season is finally under way in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up scores from games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
There are plenty of big games on the Friday night slate, including Zachary-East Ascension and Dutchtown-Northshore.
There are plenty of big games on the Friday night slate, including Zachary-East Ascension and Dutchtown-Northshore.
Some of the big games we have covered Friday night are:
*East Ascension at Zachary
*Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Catholic at Memorial
*Northshore at Dutchtown
*Ponchatoula at Walker
*Episcopal vs. St. Michael at Olympia
*Parkview at Dunham
*Madison Prep vs. Brother Martin at Gormley
*Acadiana at LCA
*Comeaux at St. Thomas More
*Westgate at New Iberia
*Opelousas at Teurlings
*St. Martinville at Cecilia
*Plaquemine at Ascension Episcopal
*Shaw at St. Charles
*Salmen vs. Booker T. Washington at Pan American
*Newman at Hahnville
*Edna Karr vs. L.B. Landry
*West Jefferson at St. Paul’s
*Covington vs. Ehret at Memtsas Stadium
*Denham Springs at Mandeville
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games.