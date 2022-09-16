ACA.lcafoot.091122.004.jpg

The Knights' JuJuan Johnson (7) is dragged down by the Panthers' Marquez Stewart (33) as Lafayette Christian Academy football hosts Woodlawn of Baton Rouge on Friday, September 9, 2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.

There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic, St. Augustine-Zachary and St. Charles-Teurlings.

If you're having a hard time seeing the scores at the bottom of the page, CLICK HERE.

Some of the games on the schedule include:

U-High vs. Catholic - at Memorial

Destrehan at East Ascension

Country Day at Episcopal

Denham Springs at Liberty

St. Aug at Zachary

Madison Prep at Scotlandville

Carver at Woodlawn

Sulphur at Lafayette

Southside at Carencro

Brother Martin at St. Thomas More

St. Charles at Teurlings

Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic

St. Paul’s vs. De La Salle - at Yulman

Rummel at Shaw

Benton at Newman

Vandebilt Catholic at Belle Chasse

Hahnville at Northshore

Louisiana prep football scores

Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.

