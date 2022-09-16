It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic, St. Augustine-Zachary and St. Charles-Teurlings.
Some of the games on the schedule include:
U-High vs. Catholic - at Memorial
Destrehan at East Ascension
Country Day at Episcopal
Denham Springs at Liberty
St. Aug at Zachary
Madison Prep at Scotlandville
Carver at Woodlawn
Sulphur at Lafayette
Southside at Carencro
Brother Martin at St. Thomas More
St. Charles at Teurlings
Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic
St. Paul’s vs. De La Salle - at Yulman
Rummel at Shaw
Benton at Newman
Vandebilt Catholic at Belle Chasse
Hahnville at Northshore
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.