The high school football season is at an important stage in South Louisiana with teams looking to solidify their standings for postseason bids. You can follow below for prep football scores and live updates throughout Friday night.
The scoreboard includes big games in the Baton Rouge LA, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
There are plenty of important games in South Louisiana. Some of the biggest contests include:
- St. Amant at East Ascension
- Scotlandville at Denham Springs
- Episcopal at Port Allen
- Madison Prep at Brusly
- Istrouma vs. St. Michael
- Ascension Catholic at St. John
- Tara at Broadmoor
- Acadiana at Lafayette
- North Vermilion at Cecilia
- East St. John at St. Thomas More
- Westgate at Carencro
- Erath at Abbeville
- Rummel vs. Jesuit (at Gormley)
- Country Day at Riverside
- Newman at South Plaquemines
- West Jefferson vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.