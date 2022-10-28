Week 9 of the high school football season in South Louisiana is crucial for plenty of teams, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
Scotlandville-Catholic, Central-Woodlawn and Lafayette-Southside are among the important games on the slate for Friday night.
Some of the big games we're keeping an eye on Friday night include:
- Scotlandville vs. Catholic - at Memorial
- Central at Woodlawn
- St. Amant at Walker
- Zachary vs. Liberty - at Olympia
- Belaire at McKinley
- Destrehan at East St. John
- John Curtis vs. Brother Martin - at Yulman
- St. Charles at Country Day
- Newman vs. M.L. King - at Joe Brown
- Helen Cox at Belle Chasse
- Lafayette at Southside
- Westgate at St. Thomas More
- Northside at Teurlings
- Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
- Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic
- CCMC at Vermilion Catholic
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow.