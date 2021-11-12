The first round of the LHSAA high school football playoffs begin Friday night and there will be plenty of big games taking place Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans and across South Louisiana.
You can follow below for scores from the big prep football postseason contests taking place across the region.
A list of the games taking place in South Louisiana includes:
- St. Michael at Parkview
- Denham Springs at Central
- H.L. Bourgeois at St. Amant
- Natchitoches Central at Woodlawn
- Wossman at Erath
- Richwood at Abbeville
- North DeSoto at Rayne
- Catholic-PC at Vermilion Catholic
- De La Salle at Teurlings
- Dutchtown at Acadiana
- L.B. Landry vs. Carver at Joe Brown
- East Jefferson vs. John Ehret at Memtsas
- Brother Martin vs. Rummel at Yenni
- Haughton at Chalmette
- West Jefferson at Destrehan
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.