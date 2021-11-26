The LHSAA high school football playoffs are in the quarterfinals in South Louisiana and you can follow here for scores for Friday night's big games in Baton Rouge LA, Lafayette and New Orleans.
The winners of tonight's prep football games will advance to the semifinal round of the Louisiana High School Activities Association playoffs.
Some of the big football games on the schedule in South Louisiana include:
- West Monroe at Zachary
- St. Paul’s at Catholic
- Vandebilt at University
- St. Frederick at Southern Lab
- Homer at White Castle
- Lutcher at St. Martinville
- Newman at LCA
- St. Charles at Notre Dame
- Union Parish at Abbeville
- West Feliciana at Church Point
- Brother Martin vs. Jesuit at Gormley
- Karr vs. Carver at Joe Brown
- Belle Chasse vs. Warren Easton at Pan American
- Ruston at Destrehan
