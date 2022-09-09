The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates.
This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking on teams from the New Orleans area, including Catholic-Warren Easton, John Curtis-Zachary and Edna Karr-Scotlandville.
You can follow along below as the scores roll in from across South Louisiana.
If you're having a hard time finding a score below, CLICK HERE.
- Catholic at Warren Easton
- John Curtis at Zachary
- Brother Martin at St. Paul's
- Edna Karr at Scotlandville
- Rummel at University
- Catholic-New Iberia at Parkview Baptist
- Riverside at Newman
- John Ehret at Destrehan
- Salmen at Northshore
- Dunham at Live Oak
- Tara at Broadmoor
- Sulphur at Acadiana
- Woodlawn at LCA
- Lafayette at Comeaux
- Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic
- Notre Dame at St. Martinville
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.