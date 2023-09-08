It's Week 2 of the high school football season, and this will be the spot to follow live scores in the Baton Rouge area and across South Louisiana.
Warren Easton-Catholic, West Monroe-East Ascension and West Feliciana-Central are among the big games being played Friday night.
You can help post live high school football scores to TheAdvocate.com website via the Scorestream app or the Scorestream website. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.
Some of the games we'll be covering Friday night include:
- Warren Easton-Catholic
- West Feliciana-Central
- West Monroe-East Ascension
- University-Rummel
- Ponchatoula-Dutchtown
- Lafayette Christian-Woodlawn
- St. Charles-Lutcher
- St. Michael-Brusly
- St. Thomas Aquinas-Episcopal
If you're having a hard time viewing the scoreboard below, CLICK HERE.